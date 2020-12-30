A Dallas man was taken to the hospital after being shot by two Douglasville police officers responding to a domestic violence call on Sunday.
The officers arrived to investigate the call on Clark Street at around 10:28 p.m., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was called in by the Douglasville Police Department to investigate. The GBI investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state.
When they arrived at the residence, the police officers encountered Markus Alan Taylor, 36, of Dallas, Georgia, and an unnamed woman, the GBI said.
Taylor was the subject of a complaint and had reportedly caused damage inside the residence, according to the GBI.
Officers addressed the situation and left, the GBI said. After determining Taylor had outstanding arrest warrants, the officers returned at about 11:16 p.m. to the Clark Street residence to arrest Taylor, the GBI said.
Officers found Taylor in a bedroom and he didn’t comply with officers’ commands, the GBI said. During the incident, two officers discharged their firearms, striking Taylor.
Douglasville police in a release on Facebook said Taylor was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the GBI.
No officers were injured during the incident, the GBI said.
Douglasville police said the officers are on routine paid leave.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.