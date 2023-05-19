A Douglasville man who authorities say violently assaulted his estranged spouse in front of their children and struck a deputy with his vehicle while fleeing was sentenced last week to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Kilpatrick Key, 42, entered a negotiated guilty plea on May 12 to a 15-count indictment charging attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery, fleeing a police officer, and first degree cruelty to children.

Trending Videos