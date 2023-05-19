A Douglasville man who authorities say violently assaulted his estranged spouse in front of their children and struck a deputy with his vehicle while fleeing was sentenced last week to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Kilpatrick Key, 42, entered a negotiated guilty plea on May 12 to a 15-count indictment charging attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery, fleeing a police officer, and first degree cruelty to children.
John H. “Herb” Cranford Jr., district attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, announced the plea deal. Cranford’s office prosecuted the case due to a conflict of interest in the Douglas County DA’s Office.
Senior Judge David T. Emerson presided over the plea and sentenced Key, as negotiated by the state, to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
This was the maximum sentence allowed by law for home invasion, Cranford said. In exchange for Key’s acceptance of this plea, the state agreed to recommend to the court that the sentences for all other charges run concurrently, rather than consecutive to his life sentence.
The charges stemmed from an incident in Douglas County on Sept. 28, 2020, at the residence of Key’s estranged spouse in the Stewart’s Mill Community.
According to information from Cranford’s office:
Key previously had been served with a Temporary Restraining Order to stay away from the residence, but he violated that order, broke into the home, and proceeded to assault his spouse with a knife.
During the assault, Key threatened to not only kill his spouse, but also his three minor children who were present to witness the assault of their mother. One of the children, the 16-year-son of Key, was able to call law enforcement, who responded to the scene.
Over the course of the 10-minute call, the witness told dispatchers that Key threatened to kill everyone in the house, that he was looking for his gun, and that he was actively stabbing and choking Key’s spouse. This information was conveyed over the radio to deputies in the area.
Upon the arrival of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Key fled the residence and managed to steal a deputy’s vehicle in the driveway.
When Deputy Andrew Cooke attempted to prevent Key from fleeing in the patrol vehicle, Key struck the deputy. Cooke then fired two shots from his service weapon at Key, which hit the windshield of the patrol vehicle. Key was not shot.
Other deputies pursued Key as he drove dangerously through the neighborhood until he lost control of the vehicle, wrecked it, and fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended.
Key’s actions caused severe and permanent physical injuries to his spouse, and severe emotional trauma to his children.
Members of the Key family were present in court for the plea and supported this resolution of the case, Cranford said.
The deputy suffered a broken rib and bruising to his abdomen. He and other members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also attended the plea at the Douglas County Superior Courthouse and supported this resolution to the case, according to Cranford.
“My office commends the diligent and thorough work of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, especially that of lead investigator Lieutenant James “Jay” Hayes. Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger prosecuted the case with the assistance of Victim Advocate Allison Boon, both from the Coweta Judicial Circuit, due to a legal conflict by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office,” Cranford said. “The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office was proud to be given the responsibility to see that justice was done in this case. We see cases like this in our jurisdiction, as do many other DA’s Offices, and we were determined to fight for these victims and the Douglas community as we would any other case. While the law requires that Key be eligible for parole in 30 years, it is my hope for the sake of his victims, particularly his family, that he never be released from prison.”
Cranford’s office conducted a separate review of Cooke’s firing of his weapon at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s request and concluded the deputy “was justified in using deadly force to both prevent serious injury to himself and to apprehend Key.”
Cranford noted in a release that Cooke “reasonably believed” that Key was a fleeing felon and that Georgia law allows all citizens, not just law enforcement officers, “to utilize deadly force when they reasonably believe that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily injury to themselves or a third person, or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony.”
“Because Deputy Cooke was justified in using deadly force to apprehend Key, the District Attorney’s Office declines to prosecute him for shooting at Key,” Cranford said. “Consequently, the District Attorney’s Office considers this matter closed.”
