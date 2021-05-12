A man who sold drugs to an undercover officer and another man who assaulted members of a family he was living with were both convicted by juries in Douglas County Superior Court.
Patrick Oakley, 33, was convicted on eight counts involving drug sales and possession of drugs with intent to distribute, according to Douglas County District Attorney E. Dalia Racine. The jury returned its verdict in the case May 7.
Selworth Smith, 39, was convicted for aggravated assault family violence and simple battery family violence, according to Racine. The jury returned its verdict on April 30.
Oakley’s conviction stemmed from an anonymous tip in July of 2017 to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that he was selling marijuana and Alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax, and that he was receiving drugs through the mail.
According to the DA’s office and evidence presented at trial:
A narcotics agent texted Oakley under the false pretense of purchasing the drugs, and he agreed to a sale on July 26, 2017, according to the DA’s office. A second sale was similarly arranged and conducted on Aug. 23, 2017. Both sales were for marijuana and Alprazolam, and both were recorded on tape and partially on camera.
“We’re grateful to the community member who was concerned enough about this drug dealer to tip off law enforcement,” Racine said. “Drug dealing is a dangerous business; it’s often associated with violence. We’re pleased no violence was involved in this case, and that Mr. Oakley is off the street.”
The Sheriff’s Office also notified inspectors with the United States Postal Inspection Service about the tip, and they discovered Oakley had a post office box in Douglasville, according to the DA’s office. The inspectors then requested notification from the post office if Oakley were to receive any parcels.
On Sept. 20, 2017, after learning that Oakley had just received two parcels, inspectors executed a search warrant on them and discovered two pornographic DVD cases containing vacuum-sealed bags of Alprazolam in one parcel, and discovered in the other parcel blister packs of Tramadol, also a Schedule IV drug.
“It’s a common practice for drug distributors to send them through the mail and to disguise them using various ruses, such as the pornographic DVDs in this case,” Racine said. “Postal inspectors often intercept drugs in transit through the mail, and states like California and New York are common sources of drugs.”
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies with the narcotics division executed a search warrant on Oakley’s home on Sept. 28, 2017, and discovered marijuana and Alprazolam, as well as numerous other drug-related paraphernalia and drugs. Ultimately, Oakley was charged and convicted of two sales of marijuana, two sales of Alprazolam, one count each of criminal attempt to possess Alprazolam and Tramadol, and one count each of possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam and marijuana.
Oakley will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.
Smith, meanwhile, was a suspected drug dealer and law enforcement suspected he was under the influence on Nov. 1, 2018 when he attacked Tabitha Williams-Murdock and Mark Murdock, whose home he lived in.
According to the DA’s office and evidence presented at trial:
Smith was acting irritable before he eventually struck Williams-Murdock with a small speaker, according to the DA’s office. She and her teenaged son escaped from Smith, and barricaded themselves inside a bedroom.
Smith then grabbed a two-by-four wooden board that Mr. Murdock had nearby to protect against Smith, and struck him about the head, causing serious injury.
“This was a violent attack upon the Murdocks, totally unprovoked and terrifying for everyone involved, especially the Murdocks’ child,” Racine said.
Smith banged repeatedly on the door to the room that Williams-Murdock was barricading, before fleeing the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Williams- Murdock called 911 while hiding from Smith. Mr. Murdock was knocked unconscious during the attack, and remained so until Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene. Deputies had to kick-down the door to gain entry to the home, as Murdock was unconscious and Ms. Williams-Murdock was barricaded with her son.
Murdock was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and received 17 stitches in his head. Williams-Murdock advised the investigator in the case that she had experienced a similar incident with Smith, and the previous time it occurred he had returned to their home where she’d found him. Deputies escorted Williams-Murdock back to her home, and found Smith hiding under a blanket, at which point he was taken into custody.
“We appreciate the hard work of everyone involved in this case, from law enforcement, to the Court, to the jurors who served their community and rendered justice in this case,” District Attorney Racine said. “We hope the victims feel a sense of closure and can move on with their lives.”
Smith is awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.
