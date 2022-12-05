A Marietta woman was arrested on theft charges for taking less than $100 in merchandise from a Lithia Springs store.
Barbara Schaefer, 22, was arrested after allegedly changing the price tag on an item at the Walmart on Thornton Road, according to the arrest warrant.
Schaefer took a set of trailer towing lights, which had a value of $52, but switched the price tag to reflect a lesser price, the warrant stated.
Her actions were apparently caught on store security cameras, according to the warrant.
The incident happened between 10:30-11 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the 1100 Thornton Road location.
During her arrest, police discovered a small bag in the lining of a purse that is believed to be meth, according to the warrant.
She was also charged with possession of drug related objects when a pink meth pipe was found, the warrant stated.
She is being held without bond, according jail records.
