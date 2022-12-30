DOUNWS-12-31-22 BOC 1

Mark Alcarez takes his oath of office Thursday evening in Citizens Hall at the courthouse as his wife, Jodi, holds the Bible. Alcarez is the new District 4 county commissioner.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

On Tuesday morning, Mark Alcarez begins his life in public service as an elected official.

In the same room where he will sit on the Board of Commissioners as the District 4 representative, Alcarez took his Oath of Office from Senior Judge of the Probate Courts of Georgia, Hal Hamrick.

