On Tuesday morning, Mark Alcarez begins his life in public service as an elected official.
In the same room where he will sit on the Board of Commissioners as the District 4 representative, Alcarez took his Oath of Office from Senior Judge of the Probate Courts of Georgia, Hal Hamrick.
Before Hamrick administrated the oath, he remarked on how he has known Alcarez since he was a youngster growing up in the county.
With Alcarez’s wife, Jodi, holding the Bible, he recited his oath and is now sworn-in to represent the district, which covers the majority of the southern and western parts of the county.
“I grew up in this county,” Alcarez said. “I’m excited abut the new adventure in my life.”
Alcarez, a Republican, replaces Ann Jones Guider, who didn’t seek reelection in the November general election.
Guider had served 12 years on the BOC, and fully endorsed Alcarez during this year’s elections.
“I’m proud t say I grew up in this county, and I’m proud to serve as the District 4 Commissioner and represent this county.”
Alcarez is no stranger to many of the other elected officials as he served as the chief deputy coroner in his career. He owns a business and has coached youth baseball in the county.
“I love this county,” he said. “Ann has really been involved in helping me get started.”
Although he will be the lone Republican on the BOC, Alcarez said he looks forward to working with the other commissioners and elected officials in moving the county forward.
“As a business owner, you come in contact with people of different backgrounds,” he said. “We are a diverse county. It doesn’t matter your background, I love serving the people of this county. As a business owner, you are always bridging gaps.”
The first BOC meeting of the new year will take place on Tuesday.
“It’s exciting, and I’m ready to go to work,” Alcarez said.
