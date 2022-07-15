Masks will be mandated for everyone entering the Douglas County Courthouse starting on Monday.
Chief Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain issued an order earlier this week requiring masks and other precautions as Douglas County remains at High Community Level status for COVID-19.
In the order, McClain said the additional COVID-19 precautions come after “consultation with the medical leadership” of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
Masks will be required to be worn by all people in public areas of the courthouse with no exceptions, according to McClain’s order. Free masks will be provided while supplies last.
Elected officials and department heads will continue to have discretion over whether county employees wear masks within their immediate workspace, McClain writes.
In addition to the mask requirement, social distance requirements will be increased from three feet to six feet in public areas of the courthouse and in courtrooms.
“This means that jury trials will only take place in courtrooms that can accommodate this social distancing,” McClain wrote.
McClain points out that the “norm” in the courthouse has been to hold virtual hearings whenever possible except for jury trials.
McClain writes that temperature checks upon entering the courthouse will not be required, “as the court is informed they do not operate as a reliable indicator of COVID-19 status.”
McClain’s order will be in effect until Douglas County drops back to Medium COVID-19 status.
Douglas has been at High Community Level since the beginning of the month.
The Centers for Disease Control’s Community Level rating system takes into account new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
The CDC updates its data and Community Level ratings each Thursday.
Douglas had a seven-day case rate per 100,000 population of 297.25 this week, up from 209.1 last week. The county had 14 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population, which is up from 13.2 last week. And the percentage of staffed inpatient beds was at 8.8% this week, up from 7.7% last week.
Cobb County Chief Judge Chief Judge Rob Leonard issued an order last week reinstating the mask mandate as a result of that county’s High status.
Last week, Douglas, Cobb, Paulding and Coweta were the only metro counties at High status.
In the CDC update this week, much of Georgia is at High Community Level status, including all metro area counties except Carroll, which is at Medium Community Level along with Haralson.
The uptick in COVID-19 cases is being fueled by the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5.
The BA.5 variant now accounts for 65% of all reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 66.5% of all reported cases in Region 4, which includes Georgia and other southern states, the Savannah Morning News reports.
BA.5 is the most contagious strain yet, and prior immunity from vaccinations and previous infections “doesn’t count for as much as it used to,” Dr. Bob Wachter, the chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told NPR.
Experts say while BA.5 is more contagious, hospitalizations and deaths haven’t been anywhere near the heights of the omicron surge.
While experts say BA.5 is evading immunity from vaccines and previous cases, they are still useful at keeping it from becoming too serious.
A new COVID-19 booster shot expected in the fall will directly target the omicron variants including BA.5.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said in an email update last week that with High transmission it’s recommended that people wear masks in public spaces, get tested if experiencing symptoms, and stay up-to-date on vaccines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.