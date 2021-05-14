The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made two major announcements this week that put the country a step closer to returning pre-pandemic life.
The Atlanta-based agency said Americans do not need to wear a mask in most situations, indoors and outdoors, federal health officials said in an updated set of recommendations Thursday that marks a major turning point in the pandemic.
The policy change applies to people who are “fully” vaccinated. That means at least two weeks have passed since receiving a second COVID-19 vaccine dose, for those who got the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or after getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
One key exception to the new mask recommendation is for public transportation. Masks still must be worn on airplanes, trains and buses.
The CDC guidance doesn’t alter state and local rules for mask-wearing. The agency noted that individuals still must follow those local regulations and any rules enacted by private businesses, which may continue to require masks.
The easing of mask guidance drew praise from the White House.
“Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden news conference.
On Wednesday, the CDC approved administering the vaccine to children in the 12-15 age rage.
“The CDC now recommends the vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced in a written statement.
Local school officials praised the news.
“Expanding COVID-19 vaccine access could have a tremendous impact on students and schools across the country,” Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said. “I am excited about what this news could mean for Douglas County students.”
DCSS has offered the in-person learning mode in addition to digital concept since September.
According to statistics it reports to the state health department, DCSS has had 1,111 positive cases district-wide among faculty, staff and students.
The biggest number of reported cases was 112 during the week ending Jan. 21.
For the week ending April 29, there were 14 cases district wide — the lowest for any week since last October.
“We currently rely on physical distancing, hand washing, mask-wearing, clean facilities, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine to keep our school community safe,” North said. “These mitigation protocols play a large role in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in our schools. This mitigation strategy has allowed us to successfully maintain in-person learning.”
North added: “Vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds would mean even more Americans would gain protection against COVID-19. Getting more adults and children vaccinated could be an exciting step in the right direction for our nation.”
In conjunction with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and its school nurses, DCSS vaccinated about 1,200 teachers and staff at the mass site earlier this month.
A report from the Georgia Recorder was used in this article.
