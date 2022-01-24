Masks are once again optional for students, staff and visitors in Douglas County schools.
The district went to mandatory masks for two weeks after the Christmas break. That move came as Douglas County had the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people of any county in the state at the beginning of January.
Starting this week, the school system is again following an earlier established policy of only requiring masks in schools with case rates of 5% or more.
The latest numbers from the school system released Monday show that no individual school was close to the 5% threshold that would make masks mandatory. Beulah Elementary had the highest percentage at the elementary level at 2.3%, Turner at 1.7% was the highest among middle schools and Douglas County at 1.5% was the highest among high schools.
“Right now, based upon our positivity numbers in Douglas County, masks are strongly recommended and not mandated,” Superintendent Trent North said.
The county as a whole is no longer tops in the state or even the metro Atlanta area in new cases. Forsyth County leads metro Atlanta with a two-week case rate of 1,639 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state Department of Public Health. Clayton (1,471) and Cherokee (1,469) also had two-week case rates higher than Douglas County’s rate of 1,416 as of Monday. Neighboring Cobb (1,374), Paulding (1,288), Carroll (1,009) and Fulton (1,325) all had lower rates than Douglas.
The seven-day moving average of cases for the omicron surge topped out at 374.4 in Douglas on Jan. 4. On Monday, the seven-day moving average in Douglas stood at just over 139.4 cases.
North said while masks are again optional, he encourages students and staff to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which include washing hands frequently and social distancing. And while he said masks are again optional, they are still “strongly encouraged” per the CDC guidelines.
He also pointed to things the district is doing to help make schools as safe as possible. He said the school system is installing water coolers in every school so that students can get water in disposable cups rather than at drinking fountains.
And he said the district is bringing more custodians back in-house.
He said the school system is in the process of moving to a hybrid model that will result in around 50% of custodians working directly for the school system.
“It’s going to be expensive, but we’ve got to keep our buildings clean,” he said.
