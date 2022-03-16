Mason Massey is excited about being home this weekend.
The Douglasville native will drive his No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Massey made his way to Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon for the 5 p.m. race on the track he grew up on.
“It great to be back home,” Massey said. “I’m really excited.”
In addition, Winston native Austin Hill will also compete in the Xfinity Series race.
Last month, Hill opened the 2022 race season with a win at Daytona.
Massey is looking for his first top-20 finish on the season after three races with a new team.
It will be the fourth time that he has raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a NASCAR event.
“We have been getting better each week,” Massey said. “We have a solid car. With a little luck on my side, I think I should do well.”
For Massey, that luck could be his late grandfather, Bill.
The elder Massey died last year, and Mason has honored him with a decal on his car.
“I know he will have the best seat in the house,” Massey said. “He got a chance to see me race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.”
The attention for all drivers will be maneuvering on the new track at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
During the offseason, the track went through a renovation with a new pavement.
Massey said it will be a challenge.
“I know the track will be fast,” he said. “I’m looking forward to racing on it. It is exciting every time you get to race at home.”
Hill is competing in his rookie NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Richard Childress Racing.
He raced part-time on the Xfinity while being a full-time driver on the Truck Series.
Hill beat out A.J. Allmendinger as the caution flag flew on the final lap of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 at Daytona, in his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start with the new race team.
Overall he had eight career Truck Series wins.
Hill will also be chasing his first win at his home track.
