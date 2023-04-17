Summer Drinnon called it ‘amazing’ what the community has done for her family.
On Thursday, Drinnon was presented with a check by Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 and the XII Brothers Chapter of the Georgia Masonic Riders Association to help her daughter, who is hospitalized with brain cancer.
Four-year-old Sawyer Vines has been in the hospital since Nov. 22, 2022, after being diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer.
Vines became sick one day, and the family took her to the emergency room.
It was later discovered through several tests that she had a tumor.
Surgery was done to remove the tumor, and now she is undergoing chemo treatments.
The Masonic Lodge put on a Poker Run to raise money for the family.
In all, the event raised $5,178 to help the family with care and transportation.
“I’m just thankful during a tragic time, everyone stepped up,” Drinnon said.
The Poker Run was held on cold, rainy day on April 1.
Riders said they had a good turnout and a lot of sponsors despite the weather.
Lodge member and rider Mike Ohr said the president of the Lodge brought it to their attention, and they decided to help.
“It took about six weeks to get the ride and auction together,” Ohr said. “There was a lot of work put into it, but it was for a great cause.”
Drinnon said she does daily updates on the Sawyer Strong Facebook page, and people can still make a donation.
“Goodwill and care for others still exists in Douglas County,” Lodge member and rider Kenneth Watts said.
