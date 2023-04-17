DOUNWS-04-18-23 MASON

Summer Drinnon is presented with a check by Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 and the XII Brothers Chapter of the Georgia Masonic Riders Association to help her daughter, who has been hospitalized since November with brain cancer.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Summer Drinnon called it ‘amazing’ what the community has done for her family.

On Thursday, Drinnon was presented with a check by Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 and the XII Brothers Chapter of the Georgia Masonic Riders Association to help her daughter, who is hospitalized with brain cancer.

