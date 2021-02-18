Cobb & Douglas Public Health opened its mass COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday morning at the old Sears building park lot at Arbor Place Mall.
Several hundred cars lined the parking lot facing Douglas Boulevard as citizens waited to get vaccinated.
“This will take some of the burden off other sites,” CDPH Director Dr. Janet Memark said during a press conference. “Hopefully by the time of the second and third tiers we will be up to full capacity. We are just waiting for more vaccine from the federal government.”
Memark said they are hoping to vaccinate between 800-1,000 people a day once more vaccines are made available.
The site will use the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't require special freezers like the Pfizer vaccine.
During Thursday site launch, Memark said the majority of the citizens lined up were getting their second dose.
Memark said the inclement weather throughout the country has hampered the arrival of the vaccine.
“This virus has tested Douglas County,” Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “This is a pivotal moment for Douglas County. We are excited about the inoculation of Douglas County.”
