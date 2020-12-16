Massey dies at 73; entrepreneur supported family, community through sports

Bill Massey loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports.
Often he and his wife, Brenda, would watch their grandson participate in an auto race out-of-town, and then drive through the night to attend a granddaughter’s softball game.
There was hardly any sporting events the Douglasville entrepreneur missed involving his grandchildren.
Massey, 73, passed away Tuesday morning.
“From youth softball to racing, dad was always there,” son Mayes Massey said. “He would travel throughout the Southeast watching them play or race. It was often said that he was the most dedicated grandparent. He stayed on the road.”
Not only did he support his grandkids, but others in the community that played sports.
Bill sat behind home plate for every Alexander home softball game.
His granddaughter Kristen Exum was an assistant coach for the Cougars this past season.
Shauna Mimbs said Massey would always seek out her daughter, Braylee, after each game to congratulate her.
“It meant a lot to Bray,” Mimbs said. “He was so sweet. He will definitely be missed.”
Massey founded West Georgia Discount Tire and West Georgia Tire & Auto to help support his family.
But it was his love for sports that set him apart.
When grandson Mason made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2019, he was at the track in Las Vegas.
Mayes said Bill wasn’t too keen on flying.
“We were able to get him on that airplane,” Mayes said. “Dad was walking around that track so proud because his grandson had made NASCAR. He was a proud fellow walking like he was Rick Hendricks. There was never a doubt how much his grandkids were loved.”
Others in the community noticed.
“Such an awesome man!!! He is going to be greatly missed!!,” Alexander first-year softball coach Jaime Monroe wrote on a Facebook post.
Since the early 1960s, Bill was a Georgia Bulldogs fan. He was often seen around Douglasville with a Georgia cap on.
In 1980, he was in New Orleans when the Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame for the national championship.
“He was a big Herschel Walker fan,” Mayes said. “He loved those Bulldogs.”
