A preliminary hearing date of May 7 has been set for the 22-year-old man who is accused in Monday’s shooting of three law enforcement officers during a high-speed chase.
Aaron Jajuan Shelton of Center Point, Alabama, went before Carroll County Magistrate Court Chief Judge Alton Johnson Tuesday afternoon. Shelton and his cousin, Pier Shelton, of Birmingham, are accused of leading officers on a chase beginning on Interstate 20 near Bremen and ending near Ithica Elementary School in the area of Villa Rica. It was here where the pursuit ended in police gunfire in which Pier Shelton was killed.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is reviewing the officer-involved shooting, described the weapon used in the attack on police officers as an “AK-47,” a weapon of Russian origin. The agency did not disclose further details. The agency also announced that the GBI Medical Examiner would be conducting an autopsy on Pier Shelton. Law agencies on Monday had described the Sheltons as brothers but corrected their relationship on Tuesday.
Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway, Villa Rica policeman Chase Gordy and Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto all sustained gunshot wounds during the chase. Repetto was treated and released, but Carrollton Police Sgt. Meredith Browning said Tuesday that Holloway remains in critical but stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour said Tuesday that Gordy was expected to be released from Grady Hospital later that day.
Shelton, clad in an orange jumpsuit, handcuffed and wearing a black COVID mask, entered the courtroom accompanied by a covey of law enforcement authorities and with television and print media looking on. He appeared stoic as he stood before Judge Johnson during the brief hearing.
Authorities say that the incident began around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the Bremen exit of Interstate 20 when a Georgia State Patrol trooper spotted a car traveling east at 111 mph. When the trooper pulled the vehicle over and approached it, it sped away.
During that chase, the passenger in the vehicle leaned from the window to fire a rifle at the trooper, which disabled his vehicle but apparently did not injure the trooper. Alerted by radio, Carrollton police and Carroll County deputies took up the chase, which led eventually to Highway 61.
At some point in the pursuit, Holloway was wounded and his car struck a utility pole. When the chase ended near the elementary school, there was additional gunfire in which Chase and Repetto were wounded and Pier Shelton killed. Aaron Shelton, authorities said, was arrested following what was described as a negotiation.
Judge Johnson read Aaron Shelton his legal rights but denied bond in the case. Shelton remains in the Carroll County Jail with multiple felony counts, including three counts of assault and battery and five charges of aggravated assault.
The GBI announced Tuesday that it has not been determined which Shelton was in the passenger seat of the car shooting at the officers.
In a news conference held afterward outside the Carroll County Department of Public Safety, Browning said that the department has received numerous messages of support from other law enforcement agencies and local citizens.
“We are just so very grateful to everyone for reaching out. It’s been overwhelming,” she said. “It’s been tough on everybody. The guys on his shift have taken some time off.”
The Carrollton Police Department released a statement from Sgt. Holloway’s wife, Stephanie:
“I want to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support for me, Rob, and our son, Grady,” she said.
Villa Rican Editor Ken Denney contributed reporting for this article.
