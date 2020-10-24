A House District 67 candidate is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Micah Gravley next month in the Nov. 3 election, running a “non-traditional” campaign as the Democratic candidate.
Angela Mayfield, the Democratic candidate, comes from six generations of coal miners, chicken farmers, lawmen and truckers on both sides of her family.
Mayfield declined to be interviewed for a candidate profile ahead of next month’s election, when voters will be choosing several state House and Senate leaders — as well as the next president.
She said she is “not a typical Democrat” and that her campaign is “non-traditional” in previous correspondence with the Sentinel.
“I’m not trying to take anybody’s guns away, and I won’t allow my own to be taken away,” she wrote. “I won’t support legislation that raises utility costs. We’ve got a rural healthcare crisis, an unreliable and unverifiable elections system and a looming economic crisis.”
In an earlier email, she said she was never planning on running, but added she learned Georgians are paying 42% of the state’s budget out of their pockets, which prompted her run for state office.
She said she is running because “we need honest, accountable legislators to make sure we get our money’s worth.”
She said the state is headed toward bankruptcy because 42% of the state’s budget comes from personal income tax, 12 times what corporations pay toward income tax.
“I’m on the side of working folks, elderly folks, disabled folks, and small business folks; my neighbors getting by on what they can scrape together, not corporations who get away with all they can,” she said.
