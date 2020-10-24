A House District 67 candidate is being investigated by the state ethics commission after she allegedly failed to file financial disclosure reports showing who has donated to her campaign and how she has spent donations.
Douglas County citizen Julie Camp filed a complaint with the state ethics commission against Angela Mayfield, the Democratic candidate opposing Republican incumbent Micah Gravley, according to David Emadi, executive director of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, commonly known as the state ethics commission.
Following that complaint, an investigation was started by commission attorneys, and additional violations were alleged in an amended complaint, Emadi said.
“Subpoenas have been issued for campaign bank records, though at this time Ms. Mayfield has refused to comply with the subpoena,” Emadi said.
Emadi said Mayfield has been given notice to appear before the state ethics commission Dec. 10.
In an emailed statement to the Sentinel, Mayfield wrote that she is a first-time candidate and not a “professional politician.” She said she is making sure all her records are in order and will file all the required disclosures before the Nov. 3 election.
“As the voters of House District 67 will see, my financial support comes from regular people who want a government that represents them, rather than the special interests that fund Micah Gravley and that he represents,” she wrote.
Records show no mandatory filings by Mayfield of Campaign Contribution Disclosure Reports (CCDR) in 15 months. The only CCDR Mayfield has filed since she started her campaign was in July of 2019. She faces a $125 fine for filing that report late, according to ethics commission records.
Emadi said the complaint alleges Mayfield didn’t file the required CCDRs for the reporting periods ending in December 2019, January 2020, April 2020, June 2020, and September 2020.
Mayfield told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8 that she had raised $125,000 over a three-day period in early September. The grace period to file her latest CCDR, due Sept. 30, where all candidates are required by state law to show where their campaign contributions came from and how the donations were spent, was Oct. 7.
Mayfield tweeted on Oct. 7, in part, “Today is campaign financial disclosure day, where everybody puts their cards on the table and shows how much money they have and where they got it.”
However, Emadi said the ethics complaint alleges Mayfield didn’t file a campaign contribution report that day.
Emadi said the complaint against Mayfield also alleges she hasn’t filed a Personal Financial Disclosure Report, which details a candidate’s current employment, business interests and dealings, property interests, and other financial information required to be displayed by law for the public.
Emadi said he could not comment on the facts of the investigation into Mayfield since it is ongoing.
“In order to ensure fair and transparent elections, it is crucial that all candidates for public office disclose campaign records and their personal financial records to the public so that when voters cast their ballots, they can consider who is funding the campaigns of each candidate and what, if any, personal business dealings and conflicts that candidate may have while serving in public office,” Emadi said.
