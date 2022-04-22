Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson and Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones both focused on resilience and recovery from the pandemic in their annual State of the City/County address on Wednesday afternoon.
During their addresses, Robinson and Jones gave each of their governments high marks for enduring the pandemic and helping booster growth.
“We found ways to adjust, to adapt, and to move forward,” Robinson said during a Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “Accepting that the COVID-19 pandemic would be an ongoing part of our lives for an unknown time, this community did not simply endure, but we found ways to thrive.”
Jones likewise focused on several development projects that the county moved forward with despite the pandemic.
“Today, I stand before you as the daughter of a Korean War paratrooper, to deliver a State of the County address which celebrates our resilience and to praise your willingness to stay the course during these unprecedented times,” Jones said. “Despite what we’ve experienced, we the citizens of this great county, have confirmed the unwavering purpose of our presence by merely believing that our setback is a setup for our comeback, and thank God we are still standing.”
Jones called the county the ‘promised land for process’ while highlighting its growth and economic development projects like attracting several businesses to move operations to the county.
“Our county is booming with residential and commercial growth, robust road construction throughout and we have earned our 21st century bragging rights with billions of dollars in investment from the likes of Google, Amazon, Switch, Microsoft and many more,” Jones said.
Jones said existing businesses added 1,000 new jobs as the county’s population grew by 2,000 more residents.
She said that the county had a 9.1% overall business growth.
Jones pointed to the potential Westin Hotel at Foxhall Resort, the announcement of a new film production studio, new data center and food processing facility as commercial growth during the pandemic.
“Our comeback has set us up for growth, diverse talent, and unimaginable opportunity,” Jones said. “Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and represents a significant portion of activity related to the economy in the United States and Douglas County Board of Commissioners is committed to bolstering small business sustainability.”
Both government leaders received standing ovations follow their speeches in front of a packed ballroom at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Commission chairs from Gwinnett, Clayton and Henry counties along with representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and Gov. Brian Kemp were in attendance.
Jones said the county has an AA2 national credit rating and a rainy day fund of about $33.7 million.
She said since 2019, there has been a 53% increase in the fund balance.
Jones thanked the federal government for $33.5 million in COVID relief funding.
“My report today is as follows: the State of Douglas County is good,” Jones said. “Our comeback is steady. Our comeback is strong.”
Robinson pointed to a city hall renovation, police department firing range and the groundbreaking of the new Town Green and Amphitheatre.
“This is truly an exciting time to be part of this community and it is clear what we mean when we say, ‘Life Happens Here’,” Robinson said. “Through fiscal responsibility and proper planning, our city has continued delivering high-quality services, great amenities, and sincere and heartfelt customer service to our citizens. We have pushed forward with several exciting plans and projects. We’ve been able to safely bring back events and several activities, allowing for community engagement and needed fellowship that improves the quality of life.”
