Mayor Rochelle Robinson serves as role model for her kids

For the majority of his life, Joel Robinson, has seen his mother in the political spotlight.
Rochelle Robinson has served on the Douglasville City Council and has been mayor for the past six-plus years.
But Joel sees the more personable and intimate side of Robinson.
“She is very organized and constantly working,” Joel said. “She can cook and she is very loving. She takes care of the family.”
While serving the citizens of Douglasville, Rochelle is also a wife and mother of three children.
Joel is the oldest with two younger college-age sisters.
Rochelle knows that it hasn’t
been easy for her children, who
are constantly under the
microscope while their mother
holds the highest-elected office in the city.
“All they have known the
majority of their life is me being
an elected official,” Rochelle said. “They are used to it. I think it is easier now for my kids because
they are older. My husband has always been there to stand in the gap.”
Joel has followed his mother into the public sector after recently graduating from paramedic school. He is now training to be a
firefighter.
“I’m so proud of him,” Rochelle said about her only son. “He is making a choice and he has a servant’s heart. I’m proud but at
the same time nervous. Most people run from fires but he will
be running into them. I know he will do well.”
Joel has scored high grades on
the classroom work while in fire training in Forsyth.
“It has been very challenging
but I have to keep my head on straight,” Joel said.
Joel calls his mother his role model.
“She is how I want to conduct myself,” Joel said. “I understand her work schedule. I always wanted to give back to the county. She cares for the family. I know she has our best interests at heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.