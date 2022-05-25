Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette delivered the keynote speech for the Georgia Public Safety Training Center graduation as two from the county completed their certifications.
Michael Jefcoats and Joel Robinson completed their Firefighter I certifications at the training center in Forsyth along with 26 other cadets.
The class started out with 28 recruits.
Robinson is the oldest child of Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson.
There were several graduates across the state that went through the eight-week course at the training facility.
Jolivette spoke on the subject “Everyone Goes Home” during his speech to the graduates.
Mayor Robinson said her entire family shared in the joy of Joel completing his certification.
“I am so very proud of my son Joel for completing Fire School to begin his journey as a public servant in Douglas County as a fire fighter,” Rochelle Robinson said. “My husband (Jeff) and Joel’s sisters (Olivia and Ana) were oh too excited to see Joel receive his firefighter certification and be able to hug his neck. We had only seen Joel once, which was Mother’s Day weekend, during his eight week training in Forsyth County for Fire Academy Training.”
Robinson and Jefcoats officially started on Monday after having the weekend off following graduation.
Jolivette said it was a pleasure in giving the keynote address and watching two of his recruits graduate.
“I am always humbled and thankful for the opportunity to speak to the graduates of the Georgia Fire Academy,” Jolivette said. “During my speech, I specifically asked that they remember those three words because ‘Everyone Goes Home’ reminds us of the dangers firefighter faces every day to protect lives and property.”
Several initiatives and programs have been created to prevent firefighter line-of-duty deaths and injuries.
