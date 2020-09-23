Mayor says she had COVID-19 in April

Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson revealed last week that she tested positive for the coronavirus in early April.
Robinson told citizens about her positive COVID-19 test in a video address posted to Facebook on Sept. 17.
She told the Sentinel after the revelation she hoped her experience “would help someone” and that she didn’t tell citizens about her positive test for several months “because I didn’t want the focus to be on me but on keeping the city going.”
Robinson said she was initially tested after her husband’s work was shut down because someone there had tested positive. She said she went with her husband to get tested to be supportive.
Robinson said she was only experiencing seasonal allergies when she was tested.
“So I got a call back and they said your husband’s fine, but you have COVID-19,” she said. “I thought, ‘Me?’ What is going on because, you know, I was asymptomatic. I’m one of those people that I didn’t feel anything outside of the normal allergies that I feel every year during the change of seasons. And I could just not believe it.”
Robinson said she was afraid when she got the diagnosis — for herself and for her family. Her three children all came home from college after her positive test, and they all tested negative as well. She said she took part in contact tracing. She had only been around two people at work, and they both tested negative.
Robinson said she quarantined in her bedroom at home for three weeks — a week longer than the recommended two weeks — just to be safe.
During her quarantine, she said she would call her family to make sure they were out of the kitchen when she wanted to leave her bedroom to make a meal. She joked that she looked like Pig-Pen from The Peanuts, spraying a trail of Lysol and wiping surfaces down to keep her family from getting infected.
Robinson said she felt OK about returning to work after she had two negative tests. She said she feels fortunate she didn’t have complications and didn’t need to be hospitalized. And she said she appreciates “coming on the other side.”
Robinson said it has been her No. 1 goal to “try to keep everyone safe in the city,” and that’s why she’s asked citizens to wear masks, wash their hands and take other precautions to prevent spreading the virus.
“I wanted to say thank you,” she said. “That’s what all of this is really about. It’s not about me and all the things I have to deal with. But I wanted you to know that as your mayor I experience things, too. And I understand when you’re going through something.
“It’s only together that we’re going to get through this pandemic and continue to work together. It’s been six months. I don’t know how much longer it’s going to last. I’m excited about a vaccine. And hopefully it will come very soon and we can get back to all those parades and festivals that we used to have and be able to come together as one community.”
