Douglas County Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain and Judge Cynthia Adams met with the Judicial Council of Georgia at the Supreme Court on Aug. 18 to request a fourth Superior Court judge for Douglas County.

Each year the Judicial Council, comprised of judges from all classes of courts and led by Chief Justice Michael Boggs, studies the workload of the state’s Superior Court judges and recommends the funding of new positions to the Georgia General Assembly.