Douglas County Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain and Judge Cynthia Adams met with the Judicial Council of Georgia at the Supreme Court on Aug. 18 to request a fourth Superior Court judge for Douglas County.
Each year the Judicial Council, comprised of judges from all classes of courts and led by Chief Justice Michael Boggs, studies the workload of the state’s Superior Court judges and recommends the funding of new positions to the Georgia General Assembly.
The Superior Court is the court of general trial jurisdiction in the State of Georgia and has jurisdiction over felony criminal cases, divorce, adoption, equity, disputes over the title to land, and many other issues.
All of the counties of Georgia are divided into judicial circuits, with each allotted a minimum of two judges and up to 20 in Fulton County, which has the most population and number of cases.
Presently Douglas County is allotted three Superior Court judges: McClain, Adams, and Judge Deah Warren.
“The Judicial Council counts cases per judge and takes into account the types of cases in making recommendations for new judgeships,” McClain told the Sentinel. “The circuits are then ranked by vote of the Council in order from one to nine. Typically the General Assembly funds no more than three positions per year so winning the vote to be in one of those positions is critical. We made a strong case to the Judicial Council and are excited to announce that Douglas County made the top three ranking along with Houston County and the Tift Judicial Circuit. We are third in the state with caseload at 2099 criminal and civil cases a year per judge.”
“We have known for some time that our county is eligible for a fourth judge, and the three of us work as hard as we can to manage the caseload and move cases efficiently,” Adams said. “However, for the past several years we have had three judges doing the work of four and a half, so having another judge will enable all of us to do our work faster and better.”
The process does not stop with the Judicial Council recommendation, which will be communicated to the General Assembly by Chief Justice Boggs.
“We certainly need the blessing of our Board of Commissioners along with support from our state senators and representatives for this to actually happen, and we don’t take that for granted,” McClain said. “If we succeed, the State funds the judge’s salary, an assistant, and a new assistant district attorney along with funds for office furnishings and computers. However, we will still need help from the BOC to build out another courtroom and other expenses as well. We are optimistic that we will have the support of BOC as well as our legislators, and we have already started to communicate with them.”
If the General Assembly votes to approve the three judgeships statewide and the governor signs the bill, the new judge would be appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp sometime after July of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.