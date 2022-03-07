The chief judge for the Douglas Judicial Circuit issued an order late last week revising operation procedures for the courthouse as cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.
Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain wrote in the order dated March 3 that the new guidelines regarding temperature checks, masks, social distancing and court proceedings by video conferencing are consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and were made after consulting with Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
McClain’s order takes effect March 14 to allow county officials to prepare and time to communicate the new guidelines to the public.
Douglas County, along with the rest of the state, has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases since the omicron peak at the beginning of the year. The seven-day moving average in Douglas was at 6.4 cases on Friday, down from a high this year of 374 on Jan. 4. The two-week case rate in Douglas was at 69 cases per 100,000 citizens as of Friday, well below the 100 case-threshold public health officials consider to be High community spread.
McClain wrote in his order that there will be no requirements for temperature checks for those entering the courthouse “as the court has been informed they do not operate as a reliable indicator” for COVID-19. Instead, people with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who test positive won’t be allowed in the courthouse until they are medically cleared, McClain wrote. Symptoms, McClain wrote, are “fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking, headache, loss of sense of taste, smell, or sore throat.”
Masks are optional to enter the courthouse and within public spaces of the courthouse, including courtrooms, McClain wrote in his order. The public is “encouraged to consult their healthcare provider as to whether or not their unique circumstances suggest a mask should be worn in public,” McClain wrote. Elected officials and department heads continue to have the discretion within or outside their office space for their staff, McClain wrote.
McClain’s order also reduces social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet in public areas of the courthouse.
“This means that all courtrooms may now accommodate jury trials,” McClain wrote.
Regarding court proceedings by video conference which have become common during the pandemic, McClain wrote that judicial officers are encouraged to continue holding proceedings by video but that the video conferences are not required. When in-person proceedings occur, McClain wrote that social distance of three-feet “should be maintained.”
McClain wrote that the court will monitor community transmission daily in Douglas and if the county reaches High status for five consecutive days, the “court will revise its order to revert back to previous more restrictive court procedures.”
