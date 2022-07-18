Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain issued a scathing rebuke of the county’s top elections officials in a 10-page ruling Friday on whether Ryan Williams, the Democratic candidate for chief magistrate judge, can stay on the November ballot.
But, while McClain ultimately found that the Board of Elections and Registration and Elections Director Milton Kidd “stepped outside the law” in putting Williams on the ballot, the judge wrote that he doesn’t have “Constitutional or statutory authority” to remove him.
McClain’s decision came after a two-hour hearing last Thursday during which local attorney Scott Camp challenged Williams’ candidacy. Camp’s wife is Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp, who was first elected in 1998 and is the lone Republican still holding a countywide office.
Susan Camp qualified and won the Republican primary in May for another four-year term on the bench.
Sylvia Baker initially qualified to run against Camp in November as the Democratic Party’s nominee.
But Baker was disqualified by Senior Superior Court Judge Walter Matthews in April because she is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia as required by law. Matthews’ ruling came after an initial decision by the Board of Elections to leave Baker on the ballot was appealed by Camp.
Williams initially qualified to run in the nonpartisan race for Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams’ seat.
But once Baker was disqualified, McClain writes in Friday’s ruling that the chair of the Douglas County Democratic Committee, Ingrid Landis-Davis, informed the elections board via email that Williams would withdraw from the superior court seat so he could run against Camp instead.
The elections board then acted to put Williams on the November general election ballot as the Democratic candidate for chief magistrate judge.
Camp appealed the decision to put Williams on the ballot for chief magistrate. The elections board denied his challenge on May 18, leading Camp to appeal to superior court.
McClain writes that the state law Camp used in challenging Williams’ candidacy “only permits a challenge to the qualifications of the proposed candidate; not the process by which he appears on the ballot.”
McClain wrote that there is no dispute that Williams meets the statutory requirements to serve as chief magistrate judge.
However, McClain found that the process of putting him on the ballot, involving the email by Landis-Davis’ and actions by Kidd and the Board of Elections, to be “disreputable.”
He notes that the Board of Elections, Douglas County Democratic Committee and Williams “take the position that the local Democratic Party has the authority to simply place a name on the general election ballot by decree, or in this case, an email.”
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” McClain writes. “The parties should be aware that persons do not gain the right to be a political party’s standard bearer in a general election by decree; they must be qualified to hold the office, go through the qualifying procedure as set forth in the law including the times limits of same, and win election in the primary.”
McClain then notes that Georgia elections laws provide scenarios “under which when a candidate dies, withdraws, or is disqualified, that in some instances — but not all — a replacement can be authorized.”
But McClain writes of Baker’s short-lived candidacy, “There was no vacancy in the Democratic Party nomination for Chief Magistrate created after the primary by the death or disqualification of the nominated candidate — none was ever nominated.”
McClain continues, writing that in written briefs, lawyers for Williams and the elections board “admitted the law does not permit” the way Williams was put on the ballot, “but insist that it should be allowed, anyway.”
During Thursday’s hearing, McClain asked both sides whether if no one qualified for chief magistrate during qualifying whether the local Democratic Party could “act to fill the gap and issue another decree putting a candidate on the ballot?”
“The parties had no answer for this question,” the judge writes. “Nor did the parties have an answer to why having an unqualified candidate qualify to run gives the local party the right to later decree a candidate.”
In fact, McClain found that state law “explicitly prohibits the Board of Elections from doing what it incorrectly did in this case” by putting a substitute candidate on the ballot in this circumstance.
But McClain found that the attorneys for the board and Williams correctly argued that the state law cited by Camp does not authorize him to reverse the election board’s decision.
“In effect, both the Board, Mr. Williams, and Mr. Camp are asking this court to do the same thing, which it cannot and will not do: create the law, instead of interpret the law.”
McClain also denied a petition by Camp to stay the chief magistrate election.
Camp can appeal McClain’s ruling to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
