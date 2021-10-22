Frances McMillan served 13 years in the Douglas County Animal Services Department, including the last four years as director.
She lived through the dark days at the old dilapidated shelter off Cedar Mountain Road, recalling the roach and rat infestations and having to use pillow cases filled with cat litter under the doors in the winter to keep the building warm. And she played a key role in designing the new shelter next to Deer Lick Park.
Earlier this month, McMillan left the county and moved to another state after her husband took a new job. But she’s hoping many of the initiatives that were started during her tenure will continue for years to come.
“I’m most proud of all the people that have been behind me and the shelter, from the animal advisory board to the volunteers to our staff — helping us run a successful program with a low euthanasia rate,” McMillan said, noting the shelter euthanizes less than 10% of animals, down from 50% when she started with the county in the mid ‘90s.
McMillan was animal control manager in 2014 when the county committed to building the new shelter on Mack Road next to Deer Lick Park. She worked with Bill Peacock, who served dual roles as animal services director and purchasing director, to provide input on the design for the new shelter, which opened in 2017.
“The shelter was designed around comfort for the animals, the employees and also the citizens,” McMillan said. “All of that was taken into account to give a comfortable place for people to go pick out a pet, volunteer, work. As you know the old shelter was literally falling apart. It had outlived its life. The old shelter was built in 1986.”
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones offered her highest praise for McMillan’s work and noted the county will be opening up the animal services director job and will consider promoting from within the department.
“She was instrumental in taking the department to the next level with the new facility,” Jones said. “We are the model for animal facilities in the state and it is because of her. The facility has all the bells and whistles and she was the brainchild behind it. On a personal level, she is a great person.”
McMillan worked as an animal control officer from 1996-1999 and worked for the Douglas County Human Society when the nonprofit ran the shelter.
She began her second stint from 2007-2012 as an animal control officer for the county.
After leaving for about a year, she came back in 2013 as animal control supervisor. She was promoted to the newly created animal control manager position in 2014 and took over as animal services director in 2017.
McMillan said among the many reasons the euthanasia rate is so low is the new community cat program. She said 40-50 feral cats are spayed or neutered each month, with all costs being covered by grants and donations. No taxpayer dollars are used for the program, she said.
She said more feral cats could be spayed and neutered with the help of more volunteers and donations.
McMillan said she had an idea for an app that will help reunite lost posts with their owners. The app will be used by residents and animal services staff and allow staff to pinpoint an animal it finds on the map by the location. When the citizen opens the app they can look in their area on the map and see if animal services has picked up their pet.
Citizens will also be able to put a picture of their animal up with the address it was last seen. She said the county’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) department is working on the app, with plans to roll it out late this year or early next year.
“We do have a high return to owner rate,” McMillan said. “It’s about 30% of the animals we pick up which is really good but it could be a lot better. This software is going to help us with that tremendously.”
McMillan said she is grateful to the support she received from commissioners, the Animal Control Advisory Board, volunteers and the staff at the shelter.
She said the Douglas County Humane Society continues to play a “huge role” in helping the shelter through donations that pay for the spay and neuter program as well as food donations that include the Pet Pantry for families who need help feeding their pets.
“Let your local government know how much the shelter means to you,” McMillan said. “And volunteer, donate. They always need cat food, cat toys, dog food, money for spay and neuter. You can donate to the shelter directly or to the Humane Society. It takes everybody participating to make that program successful. That’s what I want to see in the future is the community continuing to support the shelter.”
