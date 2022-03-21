McMurry sworn in as chief assistant DA

Kevin McMurry was sworn in March 14 as the new chief assistant district attorney by Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine.
McMurry takes the spot vacated when Gov. Brian Kemp appointed former Chief Assistant DA Deah Warren to the open Superior Court judgeship.
With over 20 years practicing law and 15 years in prosecution, McMurry has dedicated his career to seeking justice and serving others. He has worked in the Coweta Judicial Circuit, Atlanta Judicial Circuit, and in the country of Nepal where he lived and worked to combat human trafficking in South Asia.
Most recently, McMurry has been serving the citizens of Douglas County as the Deputy Chief over the Trial Division.
In his new role, McMurry will help lead the office and carry out our mission to seek justice and to protect and serve our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.