Ward 3 Villa Rica City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Leslie McPherson announced at Tuesday’s meeting that she is stepping down from the city council next month to run for mayor against the incumbent Mayor Gil McDougal.
“Later this month I will be stepping down from my council seat and I will be running for Mayor in the November election,” McPherson said Tuesday evening. “Thank you to the citizens that have given me the opportunity to serve you and represent you these last nine years in the ward 3 council seat.”
McPherson moved to Villa Rica in the 2000s from Delray Beach, Florida, where she was born and raised. After serving as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner, she was elected in Nov. 2013 and took office Jan. 2014. Since then, McPherson has served nine years as the ward 3 council member and two of those years she has twice been the Mayor Pro-Tem.
According to McPherson’s bio on the Villa Rica website, “Her (McPherson’s) desire is for Villa Rica to be family- and business-friendly. (McPherson’s) governing principles emphasize low taxes, limited government, and free markets.
The City of Villa Rica intends to set a special election to the November ballot for the vacated seat along with the available seats. Dates for qualifying have not yet been set. Mayor Gil McDougal confirmed the upcoming special election saying, “We already had it in the works. We had been expecting this for a while.”
McPherson spoke with the Times-Georgian Wednesday morning about what people can expect from her as a candidate.
“The one thing that I feel very confident in is I have a track record.” McPherson continued, “Even though I haven’t been the mayor, people can clearly see my philosophy in governing and the way I make decisions. I explain why I vote the way I do, especially on anything controversial.”
McPherson also spoke on her vision if she were to be elected as Mayor of Villa Rica.
“I have a very different view of the mayoral powers from what our city constitution, which is our local charter, and what it allows a mayor to do and not to do. It seems to be very clear to me I have a different philosophy from the way we’re operating,” McPherson said, “I have a different view on how we should handle tax increases or even roll back or not roll back based on things that are going on currently.”
McPherson also spoke on the importance of small businesses as well as downtown Villa Rica to her goals if elected Mayor.
“I have an absolute passion for our downtown and our small business owners. Close to 75% of the jobs in Georgia come from small business.” McPherson said, “The backbone of our economy is small business and I don’t think we do well in Villa Rica if we don’t have a vibrant downtown. I am trying to figure out what they’re doing that we’re not because we don’t have what we had three years ago downtown and we can’t afford to keep letting that go that direction.”
McPherson also expressed the importance of not just looking at other cities but also understanding what is happening with the local business owners. McPherson said, “If you don’t talk to them you’re not going to know, and I’m trying to get some of that information from a couple business owners now. I am just so passionate about finding out what we have to do to help build the scaffolding for the free market to flourish here in Villa Rica. I mean the scaffolding, we don’t make it happen, they make the jobs happen we just need to get out of the way.”
McPherson’s newly available seat will be filled along with the elections for the mayoral seat, Ward 1, currently occupied by council member Shirley Marchman’s seat, and Ward 2, currently held by council member Matthew Momtahan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.