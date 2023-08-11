Ward 3 Villa Rica City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Leslie McPherson announced at Tuesday’s meeting that she is stepping down from the city council next month to run for mayor against the incumbent Mayor Gil McDougal.

“Later this month I will be stepping down from my council seat and I will be running for Mayor in the November election,” McPherson said Tuesday evening. “Thank you to the citizens that have given me the opportunity to serve you and represent you these last nine years in the ward 3 council seat.”