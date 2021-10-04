The developer of a proposed subdivision at Timber Ridge Drive and Prestley Mill Road is holding an information meeting at the Douglasville Conference Center tonight.
The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. in the ballroom at the conference center.
Neville Allison is managing partner for The Revive Land Group, which is asking the city to rezone 83.3 acres of land at the intersection so that 238 homes can be built in a neighborhood that would be called Somerset at Timber Ridge.
“We are hosting a third voluntary community meeting to help answer questions and concerns regarding our development,” Allison told the Sentinel via email Monday. “We’ve worked hard with the community to address their concerns over the last 5 months, having gained the support of many neighbors and HOA representatives. We’re hosting this meeting to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to ask their questions and provide their input.”
The Douglasville Planning Commission voted unanimously at a hearing last month to recommend the city council approve the rezoning from R-2, which allows two houses per acre, to Planned Unit Development.
However, Scott Daniell, who lives in the nearby Kensington neighborhood, pointed out at a city council meeting that the hearing had not been advertised as required 15 days in advance in the county’s legal organ — the Douglas County Sentinel.
The planning commission is set to hold a public hearing that is being properly advertised on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The city council will then hold scheduled hearings Oct. 14 and Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. both days, with a vote set to take place after the hearing Oct. 18.
Daniell has taken to the social media app Nextdoor to drum up opposition to the development and said he hopes more residents will speak out during the next round of public hearings.
During the hearings before the planning commission and city council last month, officers from several nearby homeowners’ associations spoke in favor of the development after getting concessions from the developer — including a reduction from the original 396 units that would have included a mix of houses, town homes and senior living units to the 238 single-family homes now proposed.
But Daniell said, “HOA officers cannot speak for the neighborhood as a whole.” Daniell said he was never informed about meetings the developer had with homeowners’ associations, including the HOA for his neighborhood, over the summer. And he notes that many people who would be affected don’t even live in neighborhoods.
“If people know that it’s happening and then choose not to do anything, that’s on them,” he said.
Daniell said his big concerns are the traffic as well as the quality of homes and the fact that the majority of homes would potentially have 10 feet of separation between them.
“I think anyone in the area would agree that they’re not opposed to development,” Daniell said. “They want to see quality development. I think the big opposition now is the zoning change.”
Jeffery Murfree found out about the proposed development on Nextdoor. Mufree lives in the Stratford subdivision off Chapel Hill south of Interstate 20.
Murfree said he’s concerned about the impact on traffic on Chapel Hill and on other county and city resources the development could have.
“I recognize that you can’t stop growth,” Murfree said. “But there is such a thing as smart growth. And I don’t think we’re growing smart right now.”
Lisa Reaves lives in Kensington and her children attend Brighten Academy charter school, which is located next to the proposed development.
Reaves said it “gets pretty hairy over there” now during drop-off and pickup at Brighten.
“How much worse is it going to be when we add 238 households into the mix that are going to have to come out one of those exits — either on Timber Ridge or Prestley Mill?,” Reaves asked. “It would be naive to think it’s not going to have an impact.”
