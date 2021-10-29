Douglas County’s top public health official is encouraged by the steady decline in COVID-19 cases over the last month.
The seven-day moving average of new cases in the county was at 11.6 on Thursday, the lowest it’s been since July 19. The peak of new cases during the surge of the Delta variant was Sept. 6 when the seven-day moving average was at 105.3.
Statewide, the seven-day moving average was at 970.1 on Thursday, down from a peak of 7055.9 on Aug. 31.
Earlier this week, the state Department of Public Health announced that 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with more than 56% having received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
However, Douglas County is below that mark with only 45% of residents fully vaccinated and 49% who have taken at least one shot.
“We certainly hope that the release of the vaccines for children 5-11 will help in the vaccination efforts,” Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said. “We do believe that the lower vaccination rates contributed to how many people were affected by the Delta variant and were hospitalized.”
The CDC considers individuals fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose series (Moderna or Pfizer) and two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (J&J).
“Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said in a released statement. “However, COVID-19 continues to spread in Georgia, particularly in areas of low vaccination rates, causing severe illness and death — deaths that are preventable.”
With the FDA expected to recommend shots for children ages 5-11 soon, Memark said that should have a big impact on the vaccine rate and new cases.
The Douglas County School System is under a mask mandate.
“I think it will be hugely beneficial not only to the transmission in schools, but also transmission from schools to home,” Memark said. “Douglas County schools did an excellent job in trying to prevent transmission in the schools, but the vaccines will be an incredible tool to decreasing transmission in the community. The less people there are to get infected with the virus, the better off we will be as a community.”
With the upcoming holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, Memark said getting vaccinated is important to stop another spike.
She called the current downward trend in cases encouraging.
“Unbelievably encouraging,” Memark said. “The Delta led surge was another bad one, but it was sad to see how preventable it could have been. We are heading towards a much better place than where we were a year ago. I pray that the downward trend, the giving of boosters and children getting vaccinated will be what we need to knock this pandemic out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.