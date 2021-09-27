Douglas County’s top public health official sounded an optimistic tone late last week as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark in her email update Friday said it appears the community is “finally on the downslope of this Delta surge.”
Memark noted decreases in case counts, positive tests and hospitalizations across the two counties. However, she pointed out there are still deaths caused by COVID-19 being reported daily.
“Please enjoy this new season of fall and of hope that all the progress we have made against the COVID-19 Pandemic pays off, and that we do not see another surge,” Memark wrote in her update.
The seven-day average of new cases in Douglas dropped to 41.9 on Monday, down from a late-summer peak of 104.9 on Sept. 6.
Another measuring stick, the two-week case rate per 100,000 residents, also continues to trend in the right direction. Douglas was at 461 cases per 100,000 on Monday, nearly half the 859 cases per 100,000 at the beginning of the month. A two-week case rate at or above 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high transmission.
The decrease in community spread over the past few weeks can be seen in local schools as well. The Douglas County School System, which reports cases weekly, showed 105 new cases district-wide for the week running from Sept. 17-23. That is the fewest number of cases in a week the school system has reported since classes started in early August. DCSS topped out at 273 new cases for the week running from Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
Dr. Scott Gottllieb, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, told CNN on Monday that the Delta wave of COVID-19 could be the “last major surge” in the U.S.
“On the back end of this Delta wave, I do think this is the last major surge of infection, barring something unexpected like a new variant coming along that pierces the immunity offered by vaccination or prior infection,” Gottlieb told CNN.
Nationally, cases have declined 18% in the past two weeks, which Gottlieb attributed to a drop in cases in the South, an area that has been hard hit by the surge. He said he believes the Delta variant will still “seep” into areas like the Northeast which haven’t been hit as hard yet.
Gotttlieb said he believes by Thanksgiving the Delta variant will have “run its course across the whole country.”
“So prevalence should decline on the back end of this Delta wave, and hopefully we get back to more of a semblance of normalcy, especially when vaccines hopefully will be available for children as well,” he added.
Health departments, pharmacies and other health care providers on Monday began administering booster shots for certain people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices provided guidance and recommendations for the booster shots last week.
According to to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
• People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series
• People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Only the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been authorized as a booster dose, and the above recommendations will only apply to individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their primary series, DPH said in a release.
Pfizer is expected to seek authorization from the FDA in the coming days to give its vaccine to children ages 5-11. Pfizer’s vaccine is currently approved for those 12-and-older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.