Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette presented the Fire Chiefs’ Citizens’ Award to four men for helping prevent a potential house fire.
Brothers Matthew and Daniel Osime and cousins Aminde and Zuriel Tabe were presented trophies and certificates for their heroic acts on Nov. 7 for helping a neighbor contain a fire.
The foursome were doing some yard work when they realized the outside of their neighbor’s house on Grove Trail Pass was on fire.
The quick notification allowed the homeowners to grab a fire extinguisher as well as the water hose to control the fire and prevent any more spread and evacuate the home.
“They say they didn’t think twice about anything but wanted to alert their neighbor,” Jolivette said. “So many times now, people are just quick to grab a phone and just film things. Their quick thinking might have saved lives and definitely the property.”
During the investigation, it was discovered that the homeowner lit his charcoal grill in the driveway, and went into the house waiting on it to heat up.
Lt. Phillip Eisner wrote in his report that it “appeared that one of the legs broke causing the grill to fall over.”
The grill ignited some material and caused the fire to spread rapidly, the report stated.
The neighbors saw the fire and quickly alerted the homeowner.
“It is my opinion, that the quick action of these young men prevented a significant loss of property, as well as prevented serious injury to the home’s occupants,” Eisner wrote in an email to Jolivette.
The damage was contained to the outside of the house. It melted off siding as well as charred some of the wall, boarding, totally melted the trash can, burnt up a large standing tool box, as well has caused heat damage to two vehicles in the driveway.
While awaiting fire fighters to arrive, the homeowner used a water hose to help contain the fire.
“In speaking with the four young me, I was really impressed,” Jolivette said. “They took the initiative to do something,” Jolivette said. “It was a game changer in that the fire could have been a lot worst. They saved our firefighters from a potentially dangerous situation. This is the type of compassion we need for our fellow citizens.”
