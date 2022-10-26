ATLANTA — Mental health advocates urged Georgians Tuesday to “vote for mental health” at a press conference at the state Capitol.

“Mental health is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It is a Georgia issue,” said Kim Jones, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia. “Make sure your voice is heard and vote. … Every elected official … has influence on issues impacting people who are impacted by a mental health condition.”

