ATLANTA — The second chapter in Georgia’s mental health reform effort Tuesday gained the unanimous approval of the state House of Representatives’ Public Health Committee.

Cosponsored by Reps. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Atlanta, the lengthy new bill aims to increase the size of the mental-health workforce in Georgia and make it easier for people who cycle between the streets, emergency rooms and jails to get the help they need.

