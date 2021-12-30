Due to the postal holiday on New Year’s Day, the next print edition of the Sentinel will be published Tuesday, Jan. 4. Visit douglascountysentinel.com and follow us on Facebook for breaking news 24/7. We hope everyone has a safe and happy New Year.
