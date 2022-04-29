In an effort to bring our readers more of the content they enjoy, the Sentinel will be adding additional puzzles to our print editions beginning Tuesday, May 3. A new dedicated Puzzle Page will include the features readers already see in the Sentinel including the Crossword and Cryptoquote. Sudoku, which now appears in the Weekend edition, will be published in all three print editions each week moving forward. The new Puzzle Page will also include a Jumble puzzle and Word Sleuth. The Dear Abby column will be replaced on the new Puzzle Page in each edition by the Ask Amy advice column written by Amy Dickinson. We hope our readers enjoy these new features. Please contact us at 770-214-2285 with any questions or concerns. Thank you for subscribing to the Sentinel.

