Chris Robbins

Meteorologist Chris Robbins, a longtime contributor to the Douglas County Sentinel, died Aug. 30 at age 50.

Robbins, a 1991 Douglas County High School graduate who owned iWeatherNet, correctly forecast the winter storm known by many in metro Atlanta as “Snowpocalypse” in January of 2014. He went on to provide his expertise about weather events to the Sentinel for news stories and also wrote a series of weather columns for the paper.