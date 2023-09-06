Meteorologist Chris Robbins, a longtime contributor to the Douglas County Sentinel, died Aug. 30 at age 50.
Robbins, a 1991 Douglas County High School graduate who owned iWeatherNet, correctly forecast the winter storm known by many in metro Atlanta as “Snowpocalypse” in January of 2014. He went on to provide his expertise about weather events to the Sentinel for news stories and also wrote a series of weather columns for the paper.
After graduating from Douglas County High, Robbins went on to earn a Master of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics from the University of Oklahoma.
He is remembered for his generosity, his love for his dogs and for his meteorological expertise.
Chuck Palmer taught Robbins in his AP U.S. History class at Douglas County High and recalled that “even back then he was competitive and driven to achieve the best results.”
Palmer said he lost touch with Robbins for several years before reconnecting on Facebook.
“I was happy to learn that he was a successful entrepreneur and also an accomplished meteorologist,” Palmer said. “I watched as he built iWeathernet into a thriving and respected forecasting website. On Facebook, I watched as he shared his love for his dogs, especially Old Loki. Chris had a big personality and it was impacted by an automobile accident and health issues. If you followed the iWeathernet Facebook page, you probably know that he struggled mightily with health and other issues. His penchant for attracting negative attention with some of his posts hid, perhaps too well, that he had a big heart and was in a battle for his life. I’m saddened by his passing and pray that others understand that we all have weaknesses, make mistakes, and have our own struggles, and that we are probably lucky that, for the most part, ours don’t play out in the public eye.”
Glenn Gomes recalled on Facebook that Robbins “was very generous with his money,” paying the university tuition of one of his employees who now works at the National Weather Service.
Karen Dean, Robbins’ aunt, remembered him as “very intelligent” with “the biggest kind heart of anyone I know.” Dean said Robbins’ ”forte” was keeping his friends and family safe and in the loop when it came to inclement weather.
In a Facebook post, Dean recalled the “close friendship” Robbins had with his late cousin Mandy.
“Chris had the biggest most generous heart,” Dean wrote on Facebook. “When Mandy passed away he made it possible for us to give her a beautiful service. Even though hundreds of miles separated them, they enjoyed watching SNL together. One of their favorite episodes was the Ding Dong skit. I remember one night while Chris was in town, he and Mandy reenacted some of that skit. I have never laughed so hard in my life so much so, I thought I would wet my pants. Chris and I have reminisced about that one night over and over and it still gave us both belly laughs. Chris, we may not have agreed on a lot of things, but my love for you never changed. I will miss you greatly and definitely will miss talking about Mandy and the shenanigans you two got into. Oh, and how you always liked to blame her for catching the sofa on fire while us parents played Rook.”
Dean also recalled Robbins’ love for his dogs.
“Over the years he had several Huskies that he adored,” she said. “He still has one living, Loki. Chris usually referred to him as ‘Old Loki’ because he was up in age. Loki was Chris’s life and never left his side, they were inseparable.”
In addition to Loki, Robbins is survived by his father Charles Robbins, mother Elizabeth Gray, brothers Ashley Clay Robbins and Jason Robbins, sisters Jennifer Costa and Katie Carter, and many others.
A memorial service will be held at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. with Mike Mallory officiating. Visitation will take place before the service from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
