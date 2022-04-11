Methodist churches to gather for joint Good Friday service

In an effort to ‘bring us together as one’ seven United Methodist Churches in and around Douglas County will take part in a Holy Week celebration.
The churches will hold a joint Good Friday service at Golden Memorial United Methodist Church.
Services are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with the subject coming from the last seven words of Christ, according to Pastor Scott Brown of Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
Brown, one of the service’s organizers, said preparation for the services has been ‘beautiful’ as multiple churches have been involved.
“It was an idea we had in the ministry,” Brown said. “We were never able to get together because of the pandemic. We have been meeting, fellowshipping and praying for this service. This is will a multi-ethnic event to bring us together as one.”
Brown said the subject of ‘The Last Seven Words of Christ’ comes from the African American tradition of Good Friday services.
He said holding the services at Golden Memorial was a way of making sure it was all inclusive.
“Often times when we have these events, it is the white churches that take the lead,” Brown said. “We wanted to use an African American church tradition to make sure we include everyone.
In addition to First United Methodist and Golden Memorial, Bright Star UMC, Midway UMC, New Covenant UMC, Union Chapel UMC and Shepherd of the Hills UMC will take part in the services.
“We are excited about the possibilities this will bring for the community as a whole,” Brown said. “It is a chance to see and hear from other pastors.”
Brown said they ruled out having it as an Easter Day service.
“No pastor wants to give up his pulpit on Easter,” Brown joked. “Also, seating might be an issue for an Easter Sunday service.
He said pastors can concentrate on their church’s tradition and messages for Easter Sunday.
Brown said the Good Friday service could lead to more collaborative efforts by the county’s churches to come together.
“We feel Good Friday is one of the most powerful nights,” Brown said. “It is a good way to go into the Easter weekend. This is the first one of many things we will do together to show our strength and unity in the community. We are not here to fight over the Kingdom.”
