Metro Garage Doors is holding its 6th Annual First Responders Lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 8. This year's event will take place at Hunter Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Derrick Thompson with Metro Garage said the move to Hunter Park will "allow for more food and fun."
Myron Mixon will be on-site with his world-famous barbecue.
"Each year we have seen this event grow, and this year we anticipate serving over 400 first responders," Thompson said. "We serve firefighters, police, veterans, EMTs, and everyone who puts his or her life on the line every day for our community."
Metro will be covering the cost of the event for all uniformed first responders and those with IDs. All first responders will receive food and a gift bag.
Thompson said Metro Garage is still collecting donations to provide each first responder with the gift bag full of gift cards to local businesses.
Thompson said 100% of donations will go toward the purchase of gift cards.
You can donate online at www.paypal.me/metrogaragedoors, Venmo @Metro-Garage-Doors, bring gift cards for local restaurants and stores ($5 - $10 amounts) to Metro Garage Doors' office or mail/drop off donation checks payable to Metro Garage Door, Inc., with First Responders Lunch in the memo line.
If you would like to help or attend, contact Krissy Lindsay at krissy@metrogaragedoorsinc.com or 770-856-8685.
