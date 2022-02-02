Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor and curler John Shuster were voted by their Team USA teammates to serve as flag bearers for the Winter Olympics.
However, Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist, will not be able to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Friday.
The bobsledder tested positive for COVID-19 when she arrived in Beijing and is currently in quarantine.
Meyers Taylor is hoping to have to negative test results in time to compete in the bobsled events starting next week.
Women’s monobob official training begins Feb. 10, with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event starts Feb. 15, with competition beginning Feb. 18.
Since she can’t attend the Opening Ceremony, Brittany Bowl, a three-time Olympic speed skater, will carry the flag in her place.
“I can’t think of a better honor, other than walking myself, than giving that opportunity to Brittany,” Meyers Taylor tweeted.
She revealed on Jan. 27 that she passed an initial test after arriving in Beijing. Meyers Taylor was planning to stay in a hotel and not the Olympic village, since she is traveling with her young son.
“After arriving to Beijing on January 27, on January 29 I tested positive for Covid-19,” Meyers Taylor wrote on her social media platforms. “I am asymptomatic and currently at an isolation hotel- and yes I am completely isolated.”
“This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I’m remaining optimistic that I’ll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete,” Meyers Taylor wrote.
She is the only woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the U.S., with two silvers and a bronze already in her collection. If she is cleared, she still would be considered a medal contender in both events; monobob, with just a driver in the sled, is part of the Olympic program for the first time.
Being in isolation following her positive COVID test hasn’t stopped Meyers Taylor from staying in shape.
She has posted videos on Twitter showing her jogging in her hotel room, and Tuesday, she received a stationary bike.
“When in isolation you got to celebrate the small victories,” Meyers Taylor posted in a video on Twitter. “And look, it’s Christmas. We got a bike, we got a bike. Bike sprints for the days I can train.”
Last month, Meyers Taylor competed in the final World Cup event of the season in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Sharing the sled with Kaysha Love, the two crossed the finish line in two minutes, 16.14 seconds to grab fifth place.
However, Meyers Taylor clinched the season-long points title for a second time, not including the monobob — or single-seater — overall championship that she clinched on Saturday. She finished the two-person season with 1,505 points, 19 ahead of Laura Nolte of Germany.
The points title came as a result of competing in all eight World Cup races on the season. Most competitors skipped the World Cup race in Latvia during the New Year’s weekend.
Meyers Taylor’s husband, Nic, was named as an alternate for the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s bobsled team.
A story from The Associated Press was used in this report.
