Meyers Taylor named to fourth Olympic Team

Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor was named to her fourth U.S. Olympic team on Monday.
She will be a member of the U.S. women’s bobsled team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, which begin Feb. 4.
The Lithia Springs High graduate has medaled in her previous three Winter Games appearances.
Meyers Taylor, 37, will compete at the Olympics as a pilot in the two-woman bobsled, the event in which she won silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics and the bronze medal in 2010. She will also compete in the inaugural women’s monobob, which features just a driver in the sled.
Over the weekend, Meyers Taylor competed in the final World Cup event of the season in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Sharing the sled with Kaysha Love, the two crossed the finish line in two minutes, 16.14 seconds to grab fifth place.
However, Meyers Taylor clinched the season-long points title for a second time, not including the monobob — or single-seater — overall championship that she clinched on Saturday. She finished the two-person season with 1,505 points, 19 ahead of Laura Nolte of Germany.
The points title came as a result of competing in all eight World Cup races on the season. Most competitors skipped the World Cup race in Latvia during the New Year’s weekend.
Meyers Taylor competed and won, giving her 225 points.
Meyers Taylor’s husband, Nic, was named as an alternate for the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s bobsled team.
This will be the first Olympic Games that Meyers Taylor competes in since giving birth to son, Nico, in February 2020.
“It’s been quite an adventure the whole time,” Meyers Taylor said in October. “Figuring out how to train, how to breastfeed, how to do all these different things, how to travel around the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.