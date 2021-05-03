Microsoft Corp. paid just over $27.5 million for more than 159 acres in Douglas County.
The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant announced plans in February for a new data center in Douglas County and two data centers in south Fulton County as well as plans for offices in Atlanta as part of making the metro area its East Coast hub.
County records show that Microsoft purchased 66.6 acres for $13,758,300 on Dec. 15. Microsoft bought another 92.8 acres on Feb. 26 for $13,750,000 for a total of $27,508,300 invested in land in Douglas County so far.
Microsoft purchased the land from real estate developer Rooker, which owned the land according to county records. The land is in the Riverside West Business Park in Douglasville.
Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Douglas County Economic Development Authority, told the Sentinel his office was not involved in the land purchases made by Microsoft. However, he said Microsoft has since entered into a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) on the 66.6 acres where he said the company will build a 250,000-square-foot data center.
Pumphrey said there are no tax incentives on the additional 92.8 acres and that he expects Microsoft will pay full property taxes on that land. He said the hope is that Microsoft will continue to grow and expand in Douglas County.
According to a news release in February announcing the move to Douglas County, Microsoft’s new data center here will provide power for online transactions, conference calls, virtual classrooms, supply chain and internet searches.
“We are continuing to build our cloud infrastructure to support the growing demand for cloud services for business continuity, innovation, and collaboration,” Noelle Walsh, corporate vice president of Cloud Operations+Innovation for Microsoft, said in a statement. “To date, Microsoft has announced more than 60 datacenter regions around the globe, each comprising multiple data centers.”
