Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller was recently appointed to the board of the American Institute of Architects Atlanta Chapter as public director.
Miller’s two-year term will run through 2024. AIA board is staffed with about a dozen other members, each with a specific task.
Miller, who was contacted recently by phone, said that the appointment came through a long-term relationship with the AIA. And he said that along with being involved with the AIA he’s also one of only a few architects also engaged in public service.
“I’ll have two lines of responsibility, one is doing a lot of what I’m already doing on city council which is advocating for better architecture in this community, more specifically through the AIA I’d be advocating to other public officials to promote better architecture and getting architects to become more active in the public realm,” Miller said.
Miller wants to advance the role that architects can have in a given community.
“Architects are uniquely trained, we have the skillset that meshes very well with public service; most of what you do is public, a convenience store or an office, or library, and the public with have a reaction and it effects the public. You’re affected by your environment. And, we’re trained to be public communicators. Architects have to be able to talk through a design or you’re not going to get very far,” Miller said.
Miller says in this role he will stress that architects also find some different ways to become more involved in the community.
“We tend to get involved with planning boards — or historical preservation. It’s a matter of getting out of your comfort zone. I like to tell them to apply for the cemetery board or the parks and recreation board — go into areas that you’re not used to and then ultimately run for office. Why do we have so many lawyers [in public office] and not more architects?”
Miller says that demanding better buildings locally is a lot of what he brings to the table with regard to the city council.
“With the initial presentation design for the new city hall I had some questions, because I didn’t think they’d quite given it their best effort,” he said.
Miller says there is also a course in the works he’s developing with the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA).
“On the public side I’m going to try to work with the GMA to present a possible class for municipal officials on the effects of a design on the community and how you can make a difference in your community,” Miller said.
Miller got his license in Pittsburgh in 1996. He said he was one of the last to do the nine-section paper version of the licensing exam that stretched over a grueling 4-days. Only about 10% pass that exam on their first try, he added.
This is Miller’s third term on the council, first elected in 2007, and after a bid for mayor left for about six years and then returned to the council.
Miller holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Architecture from Syracuse University. He founded his firm, Miller Architecture and Planning in 2004.
Asked to name a favorite local project Miller noted two separate projects, Douglasville’s O’Neal Plaza and the stage cover.
Others may also know of Miller for his work as a dramatic writer. Two of his plays have been produced by the Douglasville Community Theater and he says he’s currently working on a screenplay.
Miller was recently voted by the entire city council to continue another year as Mayor Pro Tem. About that, Miller says that the council is functioning together really well and [they] just wanted to keep things unchanged, which is also the same reason that in this last [election] cycle council members were re-elected as strongly as they were.
“Residents are pretty happy with the direction. We’re making some good progress and want to keep it going,” Miller said.
