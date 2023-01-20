DOUNWS-01-10-23 MILLER

Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller was recently appointed to the board of the American Institute of Architects Atlanta Chapter as public director.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

Miller’s two-year term will run through 2024. AIA board is staffed with about a dozen other members, each with a specific task.

