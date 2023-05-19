Two prominent Douglas County citizens were tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday to serve on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Former Sheriff Phil Miller was appointed by Kemp to serve as interim county commission chairman while former Douglas County High football standout and Navy veteran Ricky Dobbs was appointed to serve as interim District 1 commissioner.
The two men replace two commissioners who were suspended by Kemp last month for their roles in a bid-rigging scandal involving a 2018 cleaning contract on the county government annex building.
Miller is a 46-year veteran of law enforcement who served as Douglas County sheriff for 16 years before retiring at the end of 2016. He will lead the county government in place of Romona Jackson Jones, who was indicted Feb. 24 for bid rigging and lying to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.
Dobbs, who is currently a teacher at Douglas County High School, replaces Henry Mitchell, who was also indicted for bid rigging on Feb. 24.
Jones and Mitchell were suspended on April 5 by Kemp after a three-person commission recommended the action. Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, the other elected official indicted in the scandal, was not suspended.
Miller and Dobbs were sworn in by Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain at Citizens Hall in the courthouse on Friday afternoon.
“I am honored that the people of this county and the governor have confidence in me to hold this office,” Miller said during the swearing-in ceremony. “I want to do what is right for this county. This position is not what this county can do for me, but what I can do for the citizens of this county. … “The reputation of this county has been tarnished. We’ve got to get it back to where it used to be. I look forward to everybody working together for the good of this county.”
“This is definitely a blessing and an honor to represent the area I grew up in,” Dobbs told the Sentinel on Friday. “Having grown up here makes this even better. It gives me an opportunity to be a voice for this community.”
Dobbs added: ““For me, this is a dream come true. I used to say that I was going to be mayor one day when I was growing up. This community and county shaped me into the man that I’ve become today.”
Acting County Administrator David Corbin was among the officials who met with the new commissioners on Friday.
"We welcome Sheriff Miller and Mr. Dobbs to the Douglas County Commission," Corbin said in a prepared statement Thursday. "We have been preparing orientation materials and will be ready to assist and support both of our interim commissioners, as well as have their offices at the Douglas County Courthouse ready to go."
The BOC, which had been a 4-1 Democratic majority prior to the suspensions of Jones and Mitchell, is now evenly divided.
Democrats hold two Democratic held seats — District 2 (Kelly Robinson) and District 3 (Tarenia Carthan) — and Republicans now hold two — Miller, who ran as a Republican during his 16 years in office and District 4 (Mark Alcarez).
Dobbs has said he is an independent and will vote for what he thinks is right.
“I want to bring some unity and stability back to this county,” Dobbs said.
Alcarez told the Sentinel on Thursday the partisan makeup of the commission doesn’t matter.
“It doesn't matter to me which party controls,” Alcarez said. “It’s a matter of let's get in there and let’s work together. Let’s do the right things for the county and let’s get in there and work together as a team and let’s get things done.”
Dobbs said he will run to keep the District 1 seat if Mitchell is permanently removed from office.
Miller left his options open when asked about running to keep the chairman’s seat if Jones is permanently removed.
“I’m just going to play it by ear right now,” Miller said. “I will see how this goes first.”
The BOC’s next scheduled meetings are June 5-6.
