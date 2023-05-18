Two prominent Douglas County citizens were tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday to serve on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Former Sheriff Phil Miller was appointed by Kemp to serve as county commission chairman while former Douglas County High football standout and Navy veteran Ricky Dobbs was appointed to serve as District 1 commissioner.
The appointments take effect immediately.
Acting County Administrator David Corbin plans to meet with Miller on Friday, according to county spokesperson Bill Crane.
"We welcome Sheriff Miller and Mr. Dobbs to the Douglas County Commission," Corbin said in a prepared statement. "We have been preparing orientation materials and will be ready to assist and support both of our interim commissioners, as well as have their offices at the Douglas County Courthouse ready to go."
The two men replace two commissioners who were suspended by Kemp last month for their roles in a bid-rigging scandal involving a 2018 cleaning contract on the county government annex building.
Miller served as Douglas County sheriff for 16 years before retiring at the end of 2016. He will lead the county government in place of Romona Jackson Jones, who was indicted Feb. 24 for bid rigging and lying to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.
Dobbs replaces Henry Mitchell, who was also indicted for bid rigging on Feb. 24.
Jones and Mitchell were suspended on April 5 by Kemp after a three-person commission recommended the action. Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, the other elected official indicted in the scandal, was not suspended.
It wasn’t immediately clear which political party would have a majority with the new appointments on the five-member BOC.
Prior to the appointments, there were two Democratic held seats — District 2 (Kelly Robinson) and District 3 (Tarenia Carthan) — and one Republican held seat — District 4 (Mark Alcarez).
Miller ran as a Republican during his 16 years as sheriff. Dobbs has said he is an independent.
Alcarez said the partisan makeup of the commission doesn’t matter.
“It doesn't matter to me which party controls,” Alcarez said. “It’s a matter of let's get in there and let’s work together. Let’s do the right things for the county and let’s get in there and work together as a team and let’s get things done.”
The Sentinel was unable to reach Miller by phone Thursday.
The BOC’s next scheduled meetings are June 5-6.
