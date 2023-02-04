A man who has dedicated his career to serving the local community was recognized by the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.
GreyStone Power President and CEO Gary Miller received the award Saturday night at the Chamber’s 78th Winter Ball awards banquet at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Miller was selected by the Chamber’s awards committee, which considers community leadership, professional and civic contributions, current accomplishments and length of service in the community.
Tonya Byrd, of Gilbane Building Company and the 2022 Chamber Board Chairman, presented the award to Miller.
Byrd said Miller has exhibited service in every aspect — leadership, professional and civic contributions, current accomplishments, and length of service in Douglas.
Miller is engaged with several nonprofit and community organizations on the local, state and national level including Wellstar Health System, Douglas County Schools, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, CoBank, and others, Byrd said.
Miller started at GreyStone Power in 1991 as vice president of financial services before being appointed CEO by the Board of Directors.
Byrd noted that Miller’s most recent professional accomplishment was taking GreyStone into a whole new market to bring broadband to underserved areas.
“The accolades our recipient has received over time truly showcases the years of dedication they have poured into our community and the region as a whole,” Byrd said.
Local businessman and comedian Paul Zachos served as master of ceremonies at Saturday’s Winter Ball.
Chris Pumphrey, president of the Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, gave the invocation.
Byrd handed over the chairman’s gavel to 2023 Board Chairman Nadia Faucette, who helped present the awards.
Essendant was named Large Business of the Year, an award that goes to the business that has experienced growth, demonstrated innovation and “contributed positively to Douglas County.” The Chamber recognized Essendant for “strongly” supporting the workforce development efforts in Douglas “so much that they petitioned their corporate office to allow them to pilot a Second Chance Hiring program.”
“This type of programming supports an underserved population in Douglas, drives inclusivity, eliminates so many barriers and creates opportunities for a bright future for many who have lost hope,” Byrd said.
Hudson’s Hickory House and The HUD Food Truck were named Small Business of the Year.
Byrd noted that Hudson’s has been in business since 1971 and is a “testament to how business and community partner together.” She added that, “Not only are they strong supporters to the Chamber, but also the school system, countless nonprofits and public safety entities.”
Hudson’s is the longest standing restaurant in Douglas County and is on its third generation of leadership with Elena Hudson, granddaughter of founder Buford and his son Scot, now running the restaurant and food truck.
The Sam P. Roberts Community Service Award went to Marcus Harley for his service to the Partners in Education Program, Midway Community Resource Center, the Mu Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and many others.
Katy Hilbert was named the Young Professional of the Year.
The Chamber Spirit Award went to the entire City of Douglasville Community Relations team.
Melissa Murray was named Diplomat of the Year.
And Gil Shearouse received the Chairman’s Award.
The event was made possible by presenting sponsor GreyStone Power.
