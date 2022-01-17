Douglasville city councilman, mayor pro tem and local architect Terry Miller has written a new play titled “Small Time” and it’s being produced by the Douglasville Community Theater.
Miller’s previous play for the Community Theater was entitled “The Long Ball — A Play in Nine Innings” about a washed-up minor league ball player who has fallen short of the major leagues and moved on to a career in politics that leads him to some unsettling self-discovery.
The 10-actor ‘Long Ball’ cast rehearsed for a couple of months at the Vine Café and Market, located on Veterans Memorial Hwy, which is also where the performances took place in the fall of 2019.
Miller, who spoke recently by phone, said that the four performances of The Long Ball sold out and the play had been well received.
Miller said that “Small Time” is a comedy and he hopes audiences will enjoy it. It’s described as a stand-alone and the story doesn’t tie-in to the previous play, or any of its characters.
Miller said the story involves a dinner party that’s given by a young couple for a new neighbor that has moved in next door and during the course of the evening they begin to question the origins of their guest — even to the point of wondering if he might actually be a [space] alien.
Actors for the play are being solicited who have some comic timing and sensibilities, Miller said. After auditions this month, the production will rehearse through March and the play is targeted to hit the stage in April, he said.
Miller said that talks are underway to move the upcoming production to a new space in the Mill Village Park area in a warehouse on Grady Street. The space is owned by the Never Alone Clubhouse, he said.
Miller said the new space to be used for “Small Time” may consist primarily of a stage at the outset and then be developed over time.
“We’re hoping to build out a little black-box theatre, for this play,” Miller said. “We don’t have the time or the money to build-out the entire theatre, but we’re looking at just building the stage with some curtains around it and then build the theatre out in phases.”
Ultimately the theatre would seat about 100, he said.
When his previous play was staged in 2019 Miller told the Sentinel that the desire was to establish a permanent home for the Douglasville Community Theatre within the next five years. But he said that wherever it is, it will be downtown.
“Theatre belongs in the city; it’s an urban activity. You want people coming out of a play, feeling good and having a late night dinner, or maybe grabbing a beer, and that’s what brings life to the community, it’s just another piece of the puzzle,” Miller said.
Details of the Mill Village space are still being worked out, Miller said, but he added that he should have more news on that project in the next few weeks.
