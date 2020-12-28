The Douglas County grand jury returned a combined 60 indictments on two separate days earlier this month.
A 23-year-old Douglasville man indicted on two separate armed robbery charges was among the 17 indictments on Dec. 3, according to the district attorney office.
Datron Millet is accused of robbing two separate businesses on Douglas Boulevard earlier this year, according to arrest warrants.
The 43 indictments on Dec. 10 include Malik Mason and Destiny Henry, who were charged with a murder at the Ravenswood Apartment complex on James D. Simpson Ave., on Nov. 6.
Millet is accused of robbing the Tobacco Outlet of less than $100 with a handgun around 9:30 a.m. on March 31, according to the arrest warrant.
During the alleged robbery, he used the gun to hit one of the employees across the head, the warrant states.
On Feb. 10 between 3-4 p.m., Millet is accused of robbing the OK Cleaners Three for about $120, according to the arrest warrant.
Millet faces two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Bond was denied and he remains in the Douglas County jail.
Mason, 24, and Henry, 31, were charged last month for the fatal late-night shooting of Chaleb Brown.
According to the arrest warrant, Henry drove to Mason to meet Brown. Mason, 24, shot Brown in the neck area at the Ravenswood Apartment complex, the warrant said.
Henry assisted Mason in leaving the scene, according to the warrant. The warrant shows she was later arrested, and told police that the firearm was in the center console of the car.
Mason was arrested in Alabama before being brought back to Georgia.
Both Henry and Mason have had previous arrests.
Mason has been arrested three times stemming from battery charges against Henry. A previous warrant said Henry was Mason’s live-in girlfriend for two years.
Henry and Mason were denied bond and remain in the Douglas County jail.
Currently, jury trials have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The county resumed grand jury proceedings and video hearings to help ease the backlog of cases.
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton signed his ninth order extending the statewide judicial emergency that was first declared in mid-March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The emergency orders from Melton extends the judicial emergency through Jan. 8.
Here is a list of the other indictments returned by the grand jury:
Dec. 3
• Kevin Bullard, trafficking heroin
• Datron Millet armed robbery
• Ryan Stovall-Vitale, aggravated assault
• Sanantonio Bernard Smith, possession of cocaine
• Marcus Tyrell Jones, aggravated assault
• Anthony Powell, aggravated assault
• Everett Bernard Jackson, making terroristic threats
• Melissa McCollough, first degree forgery
• James Bullox, second degree burglary
• Lakeisha Young, second degree criminal damage to property
• Marctavius McMichael, false imprisonment
• James Kemp, aggravated assault
• Mechel Winston, aggravated assault
• Kaywan Bradley, aggravated assault
• Layo Stanback, aggravated assault
• Rodrigo Rivas-Garcia, aggravated assault
Dec. 10
• Courtney Taylor, aggravated assault
• Donovan Louis Lee, entering auto
• Alviro Smith, Victor Medina, Paul Robinson Jr, Michael Sasser Jr, Deselvia Greeley, Trina Robinson, and Devane Wallace, sale of cocaine
• Malik Mason and Destiny Henry, murder
• Quindarius Bell and Kahlil Bedford, attempted murder
• Jasmine Williams, aggravated assault
• Adam Anderson, criminal receipt of services
• William Cox, aggravated assault
• Austin Shelby, sale of marijuana
• Jordan McConnell, attempt to violate state controlled substance act
• Taylor Watson, aggravated battery
• Jarmond Jarrell, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute
• Brenton Coward, aggravated assault
• Tiffany Johnson, possession of schedule I controlled substance
• James Patterson, family imprisonment
• Jay Leverette, aggravated assault
• Travon William, interference with government property
• Brian Robinson, second degree robbery
• Antonio McDonald, interference with government property
• Kelvin Holloway, obstruction of an officer
• Thomas East, rape
• Ezekiel Brown, sale of marijuana
• Laverne Rivera, aggravated assault
• Andrea Harden-Rivera, robbery
• Zenobia Arnold, aggravated assault
• Kaimen Johnson, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Tiffany Johnson on charges of fleeing of attempting to elude
• Condra Davis and Stacey Griffin Jr, robbery by sudden snatching
• Tyquerrion Freeman, aggravated assault
• Josiah Hayes, serious injury by vehicle
• Amy Carden, cruelty to children
• Marcus Hubbard and Issa Chambers, trafficking in illegal drugs
• Zahniel Delgado and Robert Thompson, aggravated assault
• Sean Cromwell, statutory rape
• Alberto Vasquez, aggravated sodomy
• Steven Flake, aggravated assault
• Michael Keveon Johnson, statutory rape
• Cortez Debu Robinson and Breaunta Javan Wiggles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Zachary Lee Tarrant, robbery by force
• Raeshil Jackson, James Thompson and David Declu, intent to distribute methamphetamine
• Ricardo Reyes, fleeing and eluding
• Tom Rogers, second degree burglary
• Kevin Groberg and Jesse Groberg, child molestation.
