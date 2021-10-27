Roger Mills has been convicted for the 2017 murder of Masuto Garrett in Douglas County for a second time.
Mills and his co-defendant, Moses Bolar, were originally convicted in 2018. However, the convictions were reversed last year on appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia, which ruled a juror had been improperly dismissed during the original trial.
The new trial for both men took place Oct. 4-14, 2021, and again ended with convictions.
Mills was convicted of felony murder, and both Mills and Bolar were convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to a release from District Attorney Dalia Racine’s office.
By law, Mills will be sentenced to life in prison plus five years, with the judge determining at a later sentencing whether to grant Mills the possibility of parole. Bolar could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison, according to the DA’s office.
According to the DA’s office and evidence presented at trial:
Mills and Bolar were at a residence off Waterton Trail in Douglasville on the night of Dec. 23, 2017, with a woman Garrett had previously dated.
When Garrett arrived, he confronted his former girlfriend about what he believed to be “relationship indiscretions.” During the argument, Garrett made disparaging remarks about the other people gathered at the home.
As Garrett started to leave, Bolar confronted him, and Mills brandished a pistol. Mills pointed the pistol at Garrett’s face. Bolar also produced a pistol and told Garrett, “It’s real out here,” before shooting Garrett once in the arm.
Garrett stumbled through the home after being shot before falling to the ground. At that point, Mills shot him twice through the back.
According to previous reports, Mills and Bolar both fled on foot after the shooting. Mills was taken into custody the next day, while Bolar was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service roughly two weeks later.
“This sort of senseless, violent crime, wrecked the lives of Mr. Garrett’s family and loved ones, and deprived Mr. Garrett of his future,” Racine said. “Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims, their families, and their loved ones. We will never stop fighting for them.”
Both Mills and Bolar testified in their own defense, and tried to assert that they acted in self-defense, a claim that was rejected by the jury.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, led by Investigator James Hayes.
The case was prosecuted over the course of two weeks by Chief Assistant District Attorney Deah Warren and Senior Assistant District Attorney Samantha Newman, who was the prosecutor in the first trial for Mills and Bolar along with former District Attorney Ryan Leonard.
“Without our law enforcement partners in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other assisting agencies working so hard, and so meticulously, we would be unable to prosecute these major cases. Our thanks go out to Sheriff Tim Pounds and his deputies and investigators for all their efforts,” Racine said. “And I give thanks to my staff, Chief ADA Warren and Senior ADA Newman who dedicated weeks and weeks to preparing and trying this case. Murder cases are among the most difficult and time consuming to prosecute, and their hard work and dedication to this case is a testament to their character.”
