The city of Douglasville held its annual Miracle on Main Street Christmas Parade and Celebration this past Friday, Dec. 2.
The parade along Church Street featured dozens of floats decked in festive colors and lights for the nighttime event.
Mayor Rochelle Robinson and County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones rode in a big sleigh. District Attorney Dalia Raine was also among the elected officials who took part, walking alongside the Grinch.
The Hud food truck was decked out in lights for the parade. Food truck owner Elena Hudson and her crew set up after the parade to help feed the big crowd.
Robinson chose the Arfanakis family as her 2022 Christmas Family.
Dr. Dimitri Arfanakis, a local dentist, his wife Katie, and their children Jordan and Hudson rode in the parade with Robinson and Jones.
Dr. Dimitri, as he’s affectionately known,
owns Douglas Dental
Care on Stewart Parkway. He is a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, and has been
a supervising dentist, lecturer and clinical instructor at West Georgia Technical College.
Katie Arfanakis has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in public relations from Boston University. She has volunteered extensively with the Junior League of Douglas County and her church.
She was the marketing director at Harvester Christian Academy from 2017-2022. She currently serves as vice chair of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Board of Directors, secretary of the board of the Good Samaritan Center and on the Partners in Education board.
Jordan Arfanakis is a senior at Chapel Hill High School where she is a member of the volleyball team and editor of the yearbook.
Hudson Arfanakis is a seventh-grader at Harvester Christian and is a member of the Junior Beta Club.
After the parade, the city lit its Christmas tree and Santa took photos inside the Douglasville Conference Center.
The county will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday at the courthouse beginning at 6:30 p.m.
