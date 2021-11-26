The “Miracle on Main Street” Christmas Parade is returning to downtown Douglasville this year after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Citizens will want to make sure to arrive early to get a good seat along Church Street, city spokesman Jason Post said. The route will start at Campbellton Street and end at Club Drive. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place immediately after the parade in front of the Douglasville Conference Center.
Post said there will be numerous fun activities occurring on O’Neal Plaza. Children will have the opportunity to write a letter to Santa, enjoy a Christmas Craft with the Cultural Arts Council, and a photo booth with fun Christmas props.
Kuumba Coffee will be on hand to sell hot chocolate for the parade. At the Douglasville Conference Center, you can take a photo with Santa or live reindeer!
As always, citizens are encouraged to visit one of our many downtown restaurants and partake in some delicious food before or after the parade.
The parade kicks off the holiday season in the city of Douglasville and there are lots of additional holiday activities and events. While at the parade, you can check out the businesses participating in the “Lights on Main” contest. Make sure to follow social media to vote for them.
The Celebration of Lights will be occurring again this year with a light display on O’Neal Plaza and at Jessie Davis Park, Post said. These lights will be out all season so make sure to visit and see the wondrous displays.
The Parks department will be hosting Breakfast with Santa the day after the parade so make sure to register as soon as possible. Space is very limited, and the number will be capped. For more information and to register, visit: www.douglasvillega.gov/breakfastwithsanta.
Finally, Parks will also be hosting a “Parents Night Out” on Dec. 18, Post said. This event is a great opportunity for parents to take care of any last-minute shopping or to go to a Christmas Party kids-free. Christmas activities and crafts will be provided as well as food for the kids. Please register at www.douglasvillega.gov/parentsnightout.
For more information on this event or any holiday activities, please visit: www.douglasvillega.gov
