The Douglasville City Council on Aug. 16 approved an application by Quash Seltzer for a Wholesale Malt Beverage Distributor and The Malt Beverage Manufacturer License.
Headquartered in Weston, Florida, Bang Energy is a leading manufacturer and seller of energy drinks and beverages, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition products.
The Quash application that was before the city council was part of the Bang Energy Project, which was announced last September and includes Bang Energy's first Southeastern manufacturing and distribution facility in Lithia Springs within the Douglasville city limits.
Once fully operational, the more than 644,000 square-foot facility located at 7705 Staples Drive, will have the capacity to produce more than 4,000 cans per day.
According to Douglasville Community Relations Director Jason Post, who responded by email,
“This is part of the Bang Energy Project. The project had a total investment of $259 million. The timeline is a moving target at this point because getting equipment from Europe is very difficult right now due to COVID. This will be going into a pre-existing building. It’s the old Keurig project site. This project is committed to bringing 600 total jobs by the end of 2023 for Bang Energy.”
The 600,000-plus square-foot food production facility in Douglas County that was supposed to produce Keurig Kold System pods for Coca-Cola and encompass 550 jobs never happened, and was purchased in 2018 in a joint-venture with Ladder Capital.
“Congratulations to Bang Energy on their selection of Douglas County as the home of their new manufacturing facility,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, quoted in September in an online article posted at areadevelopment.com. “We look forward to supporting Bang Energy as they ramp up their operations and continue to grow into the future.”
“We’ve worked with our partners in Douglas County and at the Metro Atlanta Chamber for some time to find the right user for this building, and we are thrilled to welcome Bang Energy’s operations to Georgia with this sizable, job-creating investment in the state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, also quoted in the September areadevelopment.com article.
According to information about the product line posted at www.stack3d.com,
“VPX Sports, the company behind the beverage brand Bang, has introduced many different types of drinks over the years, separate from its original hit energy drink. [And] VPX Sports is now getting ready to take on another beverage category in hard seltzer.
Unlike VPX Sports’ flagship beverage, Bang Mixx Hard Seltzer has no caffeine, with 5% alcohol, a handful of electrolytes to support hydration, no carbohydrates or sugar, zero artificial colors, and a calorie count of 100.
Bang Mixx Hard Seltzer has been previewed in seven options, all of which Bang fans will be familiar with, including Mango Bango, Pina Colada, Purple Kiddles, Frose Rose, Strawberry Blast, Lemon Drop, and the most recent Bang Energy flavor, Key Lime Pie.
Bang Mixx Hard Seltzer is currently expected to be rolling out to stores sometime this year. But despite the vague timeframe, VPX Sports has named several big-name retailers that will be stocking the product, including Kroger, Target, Walmart, and the convenience store chains, QuikTrip and 7-Eleven.”
“With customers across all 50 states and 80% of the U.S. market within a two-hour flight or two-day truck drive from Georgia, Bang Energy has found an excellent manufacturing and distribution location in Douglas County,” Wilson said.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, also quoted in the September article said,
“The company’s decision to establish its very first Southeastern manufacturing and distribution facility in Lithia Springs is a testament to the state’s unmatched logistics network and highly skilled workforce.”
