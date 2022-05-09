The mother of a 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his teenage sister last year in a gun-robbery gone wrong was denied bond Monday morning after she was charged in connection with the November incident.
Ashley Scott, 43, received a direct indictment on Feb. 18 on possession of an illegal weapon, second degree cruelty to children, possession of a controlled substance, making false statements, and two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon charges from the Nov. 27 shooting that left her 14-year-old daughter dead.
Scott’s son, Wilson Scott, has been charged in the murder.
Ashley Scott has been in jail since being arrested on April 8 in Florida.
Scott’s attorney, W. Scott Smith, requested that she be released on a $50,000 bond and required to wear an ankle monitor. He said that they had secured safe housing in Fayette County for the single mother of three children.
Scott’s father and sister, along with several other family members, were in the courtroom during the hearing. Scott had a video link from the jail.
“It is a tragic case given that she is a defendant and a victim in this case,” Smith said outside the courtroom following Superior Court Judge Cynthia C. Adams’ decision. “She has said that it is nothing she can do to bring her daughter back. She said she strives to be the best parent she can be and hopes other parents learn from this tragedy. She hopes that parents know what their children are doing.”
Scott’s 13-year-old son, Wilson, was indicted by a grand jury on second degree murder charges stemming from the Nov. 27 shooting in their Vicki Lane home that left his sister, Kyra Scott, dead.
Wilson Scott, who is being tried as an adult, also faces other charges in connection to the sale of guns and the shooting that caused the death of Kyra Scott, a student at Chapel Hill High.
Yusef McArthur-El, 19, also faces four felony murder charges, as well as charges of first degree burglary, robbery by force, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit robbery.
El and Scott were both denied bond by Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain late last year. El is being held in the county jail while Scott is in a youth detention center.
The incident started when El attempted to rob the 13-year-old of a homemade (Ghost) gun, according to an arrest warrant.
El placed Scott in a headlock, and stole the gun, the warrant stated.
As El was attempting to leave, Scott fired a 9 mm handgun in the direction of El that struck his sister in the upper right chest area, according to the arrest warrant.
Prosecutor Luana Nolen argued Monday that Ashley Scott is a flight risk and has a criminal history.
“There is that risk that she could commit another crime,” Nolen told Adams. “She is also a risk at intimidating witnesses and she is a flight risk.”
Nolen read off several cases where she said Scott has failed to appear in court.
Ashley Scott’s troubles began as a teenager was she was convicted in Gwinnett County on attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by taking and first degree criminal damage charges in 1997.
She was released from Metro TC in Atlanta on Nov. 26, 2001 after serving nine months of incarceration. According to it website, Metro TC is a minimum security facility designed to assist residents in making successful transitions back into the community by providing therapeutic counseling and social and employment skills.
Smith acknowledged the legal troubles but said Scott has had steady work as a transporter with a car company.
Nolen said that Scott had knowledge of her son making and selling guns and used her credit card to make purchases.
Smith said that Scott has had a tragic upbringing that included her mother committing suicide when she was 18-years-old and raising kids in an transit housing situation.
Adams said she considered Scott’s criminal history, several failure to appear cases and the possibility that she could intimidate witnesses in denying bond.
“You have a significant history of FTA, and some as recent in Douglas County,” Adams said. “Your criminal history is being considered. I think you could intimidate your son.”
Smith said he will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office in quickly resolving the case.
“Judge Adams is one of most efficient judges in the state,” Smith said. “I have full confidence that it will be resolved in a timely manner.”
